Dunfermline endure fan anger, misfiring attack and Stark’s Park weakness AGAIN in worrying Fife derby defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline endure fan anger, misfiring attack and Stark’s Park weakness AGAIN in worrying Fife derby defeat

The Pars slumped to a 2-0 loss against Raith Rovers on Friday night.

Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser holds his hands to his face.
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser has plenty of thinking to do. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline slipped to a third straight league defeat on the road in a painful Fife derby loss against rivals Raith Rovers on Friday night

With Jamie Gullan striking the crossbar with a free-kick inside the first minute, the Stark’s Park men held a firm grip on the encounter to take all three points.

Finlay Pollock’s 21st-minute breakthrough proved crucial and Paul Hanlon effectively sealed victory for the Kirkcaldy hosts early in the second-half.

The Pars are now just six points clear of Airdrie at the bottom, but remain just one adrift of Hamilton Accies in the safety of eighth.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse the action.

Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon’s goal to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Angry Dunfermline supporters

Defeat is always amplified in a derby, with knowledge the bragging rights have gone to rivals.

And the feelings of the travelling support were crystal clear at Stark’s Park.

Firstly, many fewer than usual bothered to make the journey, clearly anticipating more disappointment against Raith.

The ones who were in the away end booed loudly at half-time – and even more loudly at the final whistle.

Assistant Kevin McDonald and head coach Michael Tidser sit on the Dunfermline bench at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Stony faces on the Dunfermline bench as Raith Rovers take the Fife derby spoils. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Results are one thing but many fans appear disillusioned by performances and tactics.

In the heat of a relegation battle, there are major question marks over the attacking intent and whether the game-plan is right for the personnel in place.

A disconnect is growing wider between the supporters, the players and head coach Michael Tidser, which is dangerous at this point in the campaign when so much is at stake.

There are now just seven games remaining for a turnaround that saves the club from slipping into League One.

Derby home advantage

After Raith ruled the roost in the Kingdom last season with a historic five straight wins, Dunfermline have given as good as they have got in the derbies this term.

Two successes on home soil at East End Park have meant Rovers have not had it all their own way.

But, although there was plenty of effort – epitomised by the bloodied Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen – there was almost a sense of inevitability about this defeat for the Pars.

You have to go back to January 2017 to find a Dunfermline victory at Stark’s Park.

As Paul Hanlon runs away with team-mates to celebrate Raith Rovers' second goal in the Fife derby, Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus holds out his hands.
The inquest starts with Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus (foreground) as Paul Hanlon (No.4) celebrates Raith Rovers’ second goal in the Fife derby. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

This was an 11th consecutive game without defeat for Raith at home in the derby and their third 2-0 win in a row.

The managers and players have changed through the years but the Pars appear to have something of an Achilles heel when it comes to making the short journey west.

They will need to hope they survive in the Championship if they are to get another shot at their old foes next season.

Shot-shy Pars again

The other inevitability came from Dunfermline going behind and showing little hope of a comeback.

This was the eighth time in 11 matches under Tidser that the Pars have failed to find the net.

It took them until eight minutes after half-time to register their first shot on target – and even then it was an easy save for Josh Rae.

The only player to score in the last ten games is Chris Kane. When he is not on the scoresheet, neither are Dunfermline.

Dunfermline striker Chris Kane shields the ball from Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray.
Chris Kane (left) is the only Dunfermline player to have scored in the league since Michael Tidser took over as head coach. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There were a few tweaks on Friday night, with Ephraim Yeboah making way in the forward areas for David Wotherspoon.

But Raith stifled the Pars at source with high pressing that the visitors failed to handle.

And, yet again, there was a lack of belief, understanding and quality in the final third.

It appears the Fifers are too one-dimensional in their approach and opponents find it too easy to counteract.

More from Football

Benji Kimpioka battles for the ball against Aberdeen.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Transformation at the back and signs that Benji Kimpioka…
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock.
Finlay Pollock reveals Raith Rovers have cut deal over Scotland U/21s duty
Trevor Carson was excellent throughout against Dundee united
Dundee win at Tannadice would provide 'massive shot in the arm'
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious
Dundee midfield men Scott Fraser and Lyall Cameron. Images: SNS
Dundee's derby midfield: Lyall Cameron and Scott Fraser return - who does Tony Docherty…
2
Luca Stephenson is determined to do his part for Dundee United in Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson: 'You can't walk around Asda without being told what derby…
Raith Rovers celebrate Paul Hanlon's goal to make it 2-0 against Dunfermline Athletic.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hails Fife derby win 'for the fans' as he…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin updates the media on his squad for Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars' 'touch-and-go' derby fitness hopes
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer
Raith Rovers fans James Mackie and daughter Robyn Mackie.
Best fan photos as Raith Rovers host Dunfermline for Fife derby

Conversation