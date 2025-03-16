Dunfermline endure fan anger, misfiring attack and Stark’s Park weakness AGAIN in worrying Fife derby defeat

Dunfermline slipped to a third straight league defeat on the road in a painful Fife derby loss against rivals Raith Rovers on Friday night

With Jamie Gullan striking the crossbar with a free-kick inside the first minute, the Stark’s Park men held a firm grip on the encounter to take all three points.

Finlay Pollock’s 21st-minute breakthrough proved crucial and Paul Hanlon effectively sealed victory for the Kirkcaldy hosts early in the second-half.

The Pars are now just six points clear of Airdrie at the bottom, but remain just one adrift of Hamilton Accies in the safety of eighth.

Courier Sport was on hand to analyse the action.

Angry Dunfermline supporters

Defeat is always amplified in a derby, with knowledge the bragging rights have gone to rivals.

And the feelings of the travelling support were crystal clear at Stark’s Park.

Firstly, many fewer than usual bothered to make the journey, clearly anticipating more disappointment against Raith.

The ones who were in the away end booed loudly at half-time – and even more loudly at the final whistle.

Results are one thing but many fans appear disillusioned by performances and tactics.

In the heat of a relegation battle, there are major question marks over the attacking intent and whether the game-plan is right for the personnel in place.

A disconnect is growing wider between the supporters, the players and head coach Michael Tidser, which is dangerous at this point in the campaign when so much is at stake.

There are now just seven games remaining for a turnaround that saves the club from slipping into League One.

Derby home advantage

After Raith ruled the roost in the Kingdom last season with a historic five straight wins, Dunfermline have given as good as they have got in the derbies this term.

Two successes on home soil at East End Park have meant Rovers have not had it all their own way.

But, although there was plenty of effort – epitomised by the bloodied Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen – there was almost a sense of inevitability about this defeat for the Pars.

You have to go back to January 2017 to find a Dunfermline victory at Stark’s Park.

This was an 11th consecutive game without defeat for Raith at home in the derby and their third 2-0 win in a row.

The managers and players have changed through the years but the Pars appear to have something of an Achilles heel when it comes to making the short journey west.

They will need to hope they survive in the Championship if they are to get another shot at their old foes next season.

Shot-shy Pars again

The other inevitability came from Dunfermline going behind and showing little hope of a comeback.

This was the eighth time in 11 matches under Tidser that the Pars have failed to find the net.

It took them until eight minutes after half-time to register their first shot on target – and even then it was an easy save for Josh Rae.

The only player to score in the last ten games is Chris Kane. When he is not on the scoresheet, neither are Dunfermline.

There were a few tweaks on Friday night, with Ephraim Yeboah making way in the forward areas for David Wotherspoon.

But Raith stifled the Pars at source with high pressing that the visitors failed to handle.

And, yet again, there was a lack of belief, understanding and quality in the final third.

It appears the Fifers are too one-dimensional in their approach and opponents find it too easy to counteract.