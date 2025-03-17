Dunfermline Athletic sack Michael Tidser after just 11 games in charge

Dunfermline Athletic have sacked head coach Michael Tidser.

The 35-year-old’s Pars reign has lasted just 60 days and effectively ended with Friday night’s Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers.

Tidser was named as James McPake’s successor on January 17 following a lengthy wait and prolonged negotiations with previous club Kelty Hearts.

The appointment was signed off by new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer, whose takeover was confirmed just 24 hours after the new manager’s arrival.

However, it has not proved a successful move for either party, with just three wins in 11 games in all competitions.

Only two Championship victories and two draws in eight attempts have left the Fifers still languishing in second-bottom spot in the table and with the spectre of relegation hanging over them.

Bottom side Airdrie have lifted themselves to within six points of the Pars at the foot of the table and Hamilton Accies remain a point ahead in eighth.

But fear over automatic relegation and also not being able to negotiate a play-off have resulted in the axe falling at a meeting on Monday morning.

Pars interim boss

It is expected that youth and reserve boss John McLaughlan will be placed in temporary charge for the second time in just three months.

The former Celtic and Hearts coach temporarily took the reins in December when McPake was sacked just two days before Christmas.

He led a mini-revival, with a stirring 3-3 draw at home to Falkirk and a 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle in Glasgow.

But a 2-0 defeat against Ayr United at East End Park proved to be his final game as Tidser was appointed the day before leading the Fifers to a 3-0 win against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

However, there has been a feeling of a lack of progress since then and an increasingly disgruntled fan-base losing patience with results and performances.