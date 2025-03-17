Dunfermline Athletic sack Michael Tidser after just 11 games in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic sack Michael Tidser after just 11 games in charge

The Pars made their move on Monday morning.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC head coach Michael Tidser on the sidelines
Dunfermline Athletic FC head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic have sacked head coach Michael Tidser.

The 35-year-old’s Pars reign has lasted just 60 days and effectively ended with Friday night’s Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers.

Tidser was named as James McPake’s successor on January 17 following a lengthy wait and prolonged negotiations with previous club Kelty Hearts.

The appointment was signed off by new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer, whose takeover was confirmed just 24 hours after the new manager’s arrival.

Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser holds his hands to his face.
Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser (centre) cut a frustrated figure during Friday night’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, it has not proved a successful move for either party, with just three wins in 11 games in all competitions.

Only two Championship victories and two draws in eight attempts have left the Fifers still languishing in second-bottom spot in the table and with the spectre of relegation hanging over them.

Bottom side Airdrie have lifted themselves to within six points of the Pars at the foot of the table and Hamilton Accies remain a point ahead in eighth.

But fear over automatic relegation and also not being able to negotiate a play-off have resulted in the axe falling at a meeting on Monday morning.

Pars interim boss

It is expected that youth and reserve boss John McLaughlan will be placed in temporary charge for the second time in just three months.

The former Celtic and Hearts coach temporarily took the reins in December when McPake was sacked just two days before Christmas.

He led a mini-revival, with a stirring 3-3 draw at home to Falkirk and a 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle in Glasgow.

But a 2-0 defeat against Ayr United at East End Park proved to be his final game as Tidser was appointed the day before leading the Fifers to a 3-0 win against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

However, there has been a feeling of a lack of progress since then and an increasingly disgruntled fan-base losing patience with results and performances.

