Dunfermline Athletic reveal interim management team after sacking of head coach Michael Tidser

Dunfermline Athletic have placed assistant Kevin McDonald in temporary charge following the sacking of head coach Michael Tidser.

Tidser lasted just over eight weeks in the East End Park dugout following his appointment in mid-January.

With only three wins from 11 games, chairman and chief executive David Cook has branded the 35-year-old’s tenure “a difficult spell for the club”.

Cook says work is under way to find a replacement who will fend off the disaster of relegation to League One.

McDonald, who was Tidser’s right-hand man at previous club Kelty Hearts, will be joined by youth and reserve coach John McLaughlan and experienced player David Wotherspoon in taking over in the interim.

The Pars do not have a game until the trip to face Ayr on March 29 after successfully asking for this weekend’s meeting with Livingston to be postponed due to international call-ups.

Officially announcing the sacking, a club statement read: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm the departure of head coach Michael Tidser.

“Assistant head coach Kevin McDonald, along with John McLaughlan and first-team player David Wotherspoon will take training in the interim period.”

Chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “Clearly this has been a difficult spell for the club and our supporters.

“We wish Michael all the best and thank him for his efforts while head coach.

“We are now working on making an appointment to help us maintain our league status.”