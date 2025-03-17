Dunfermline Athletic reveal interim management team after sacking of head coach Michael Tidser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal interim management team after sacking of head coach Michael Tidser

Tidser has left the Pars after just two months at the helm.

By Iain Collin
Assistant Kevin McDonald and youth coach John McLaughlan speak at training.
Assistant Kevin McDonald, right, and youth coach John McLaughlan have been placed in interim charge of Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic have placed assistant Kevin McDonald in temporary charge following the sacking of head coach Michael Tidser.

Tidser lasted just over eight weeks in the East End Park dugout following his appointment in mid-January.

With only three wins from 11 games, chairman and chief executive David Cook has branded the 35-year-old’s tenure “a difficult spell for the club”.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Cook says work is under way to find a replacement who will fend off the disaster of relegation to League One.

McDonald, who was Tidser’s right-hand man at previous club Kelty Hearts, will be joined by youth and reserve coach John McLaughlan and experienced player David Wotherspoon in taking over in the interim.

The Pars do not have a game until the trip to face Ayr on March 29 after successfully asking for this weekend’s meeting with Livingston to be postponed due to international call-ups.

Officially announcing the sacking, a club statement read: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm the departure of head coach Michael Tidser.

Dunfermline Athletic CEO David Cook

Assistant head coach Kevin McDonald, along with John McLaughlan and first-team player David Wotherspoon will take training in the interim period.”

Chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “Clearly this has been a difficult spell for the club and our supporters.

“We wish Michael all the best and thank him for his efforts while head coach.

“We are now working on making an appointment to help us maintain our league status.”

