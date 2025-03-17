Dunfermline Athletic: 5 possible targets as Pars hunt new boss following Michael Tidser exit

The managerial revolving door has swung into action again at Dunfermline Athletic with the sacking of boss Michael Tidser.

Lasting just over eight weeks, the 35-year-old was in charge for only 11 games in an ill-fated spell in charge.

The former Kelty Hearts boss was identified as a modern coach who could fit in to the artificial intelligence and data-driven approach of new owners Park Bench.

But the Pars find themselves embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation – either automatically or via the nerve-shredding play-offs.

So, who will the Fifers turn to next as they hunt their third manager in only three months?

Callum Davidson

Davidson built remarkable success at St Johnstone on strong defensive foundations.

With a reputation for organisation and a stolid game-plan, he led Saints to a remarkable cup double in season 2020/21.

Sacked in April 2023 after those Hampden highs were followed by struggles in the following two campaigns, the 48-year-old joined Queen’s Park in January last year.

However, with the Spiders sitting seventh in the Championship and seemingly out of the promotion play-off running, he was axed at the weekend after a 4-0 defeat to Falkirk.

Craig Levein

The 60-year-old is another who is available after being relieved of his duties by St Johnstone.

The former Scotland, Dundee United and Hearts boss, sacked in September last year after just 10 months in charge of Saints, would bring a wealth of experience to the East End Park job.

As a friend and former Hearts team-mate of John Colquhoun – who has been acting as an adviser to new Dunfermline owners James Bord and Evan Sofer – he would seem well placed to step into the breach.

Whether he would be a good fit for Park Bench’s vision for the future is a different question.

John McLaughlan

The Dunfermline youth and reserves boss stepped up when James McPake was sacked two days before Christmas.

He subsequently led the team to a dramatic 3-3 draw with Falkirk and a 4-1 hammering of Partick Thistle before his stint ended with a 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

The 61-year-old is affectionately known as ‘Lanzarote John’ by some supporters for putting on hold a family holiday to the Canaries to take the reins.

And McLaughlan could be seen as a good option for the remainder of the campaign if it is thought he can get another ‘bounce’ by taking charge for a second time.

Ian Murray

Murray is the man many thought Dunfermline would have – and should have – gone for when McPake was axed.

The ex-Airdrie and St Mirren boss has been out of work since being surprisingly sacked by rivals Raith Rovers in August, just one game into the new league campaign.

He led Raith to a title charge last season. And, after falling short against Dundee United, steered Rovers to the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

The 43-year-old was known to be keen on talking to the Pars the last time. But, surprisingly, he had no contact over the job.

Stuart Kettlewell

The former Ross County manager is another without a job at the moment after departing Motherwell in January.

He cited the abuse both he and his family had received from some supporters as being behind his resignation.

The 40-year-old, who watched Friday’s Fife derby at Stark’s Park, successfully guided Motherwell to safety from Premiership relegation in his first three months in charge in 2022/23.

When he left Fir Park, the team was sitting fifth in the top-flight.