Barry Robson questions timing of Scotland U/21s friendlies as Raith Rovers prepare for season climax

Finlay Pollock will miss one of the Stark's Park side's next two games due to international duty.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson shouts instructions from the sidelines.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has questioned the timing of age-grade international friendlies when teams are immersed in the final weeks of crucial league battles.

Raith have reached an agreement that will see Finlay Pollock stay for their crunch clash with Partick Thistle on Friday night before hooking up with Scotland’s U/21s in Spain.

The on-loan Hearts attacker will miss the friendly meeting with Republic of Ireland but will be available for Scot Gemmill’s side to face Iceland.

That rules the 20-year-old out of Rovers’ trip to face Morton in the Championship next Tuesday.

Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock.
Raith Rovers attacker Finlay Pollock. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Elsewhere, Fife rivals Dunfermline have succeeded in having Saturday’s league meeting with Livingston postponed because of four international call-ups – three of them in the U/21s ranks.

With the climax to the league season just a matter of weeks away in the SPFL, Robson does not think he will be alone in querying the need for bounce games that deprive club sides of players at a key juncture.

“We’re really pleased for Finlay and I think he’s deserved it,” he told Courier Sport. “He’s listened to everything we’ve said.

“But I do think it’s a strange time to have friendlies, when teams are fighting for promotion and relegation. I can’t understand that.

Robson: Pollock ‘deserves his chance’

“I’m sure other managers will be the same. But that’s what they’ve done.

“So, for me, all I’m thinking about is Finlay. We’ve made him better and he deserves his chance and let’s hope he does well.”

Pollock arrived at Stark’s Park as a pacy winger with a few first-team outings for Hearts and a previous loan at East Fife under his belt.

Due to first-choice strikers being injured, he has been played more centrally by Robson.

And he has transformed parts of his game – such as physicality, aerial ability and hold-up play – that he would not have done playing on the flanks.

It proved key to Friday’s Fife derby win over Dunfermline, as the youngster netted the opening goal and scooped the man-of-the-match award.

“It’s alright saying that I’ve made him better and all this,” added Robson. “But you make yourself better and he’s got to take credit for that as well.

“It’s been simple things that we’ve been coaching him and telling him. The training sessions are designed to make him better.

“So a lot of it’s coming from him and it’s amazing how simple things in football can make you better.

“We tend to look into all the new lingo and different things. But if you break it down and look at the simple things, and you do them well, you’ve got a chance in this game.”

Conversation