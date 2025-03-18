Dundee United fan ‘totally devastated’ as guide dog he visited every SPFL stadium with dies suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dundee United fan ‘totally devastated’ as guide dog he visited every SPFL stadium with dies suddenly

Jon Attenborough said he is 'extremely proud' of what he and Sam achieved together.

By Andrew Robson
Jon Attenborough with guide dog Sam in 2020. Image: Supplied
Jon Attenborough with guide dog Sam in 2020. Image: Supplied

A Dundee United fan has been left ‘totally devastated’ by the sudden death of his beloved guide dog.

Jon Attenborough and Labrador Sam completed the incredible feat of becoming the first man and dog duo to visit all 42 SPFL stadiums earlier this season.

Jon, who lives in Perth, told The Courier how eight-year-old Sam passed away on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old said: “I’m still shocked, to be honest – it was so sudden and unexpected.

Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam were presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde in September.
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam were presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde in September. Image: SPFL/Christopher Coutts

“He was absolutely fine on Saturday night, and he didn’t have any illnesses – the vet thinks it was a sudden stroke or a heart attack.

“I’m totally devastated.”

Tributes flooded in for Sam after Jon announced the tragic news to his 10,000 X followers on Sunday evening.

Raith Rovers FC and Stirling Albion were among the SPFL clubs who paid their respects.

Lasting legacy for guide dog Sam

Jon added: “The support I’ve received from the Scottish football community has been overwhelming.

“I’ve received an incredible amount of messages of support after I announced the news on Sunday – including kind messages from football clubs and the SPFL.

“I take some comfort in the fact Sam’s story touched so many people across the community.

“Sadly, I never really knew how well he was loved until he passed away, but I’ve had so many people share their own lovely stories of Sam.”

The duo alongside Celtic's Luke McCowan earlier this season
The duo alongside Celtic’s Luke McCowan earlier this season. Image: Jon Attenborough

Jon and Sam visited every SPFL stadium to raise awareness of how accessible Scottish football is for people with visual impairments.

The duo were set to attend their 150th game together on Sunday before Sam passed.

Jon added: “I’m extremely proud of what we achieved together; football is my passion and Sam gave me the confidence and independence to go to games.

“He played an important role in the process of making Scottish football grounds more accessible.

“Guide Dogs for the Blind have been incredibly supportive since Sam’s passing, they’ve messaged every day and I can’t thank them enough for the support.

“Sam will be very sadly missed by friends, family and the football community.”

More from Football

Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone.
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start - spending FOUR…
Referee Nick Walsh hands the vape to a police officer during the match. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates a historic derby win. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee produced HUGE derby performance when it mattered - now pressure's on…
A dejected Jim Goodwin after defeat at Tannadice
Dundee United 'in driving seat' for top 6 berth – but Jim Goodwin laments…
Jim McLean, Jim McInally and Dave Bowman holding up a VG-sponsored Dundee United shirt in 1986.
Dundee United's classic kits and shirt sponsors - which is the greatest?
6
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray: Dundee star planned 'Adebayor' celebration in advance of Tannadice strike
12
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season
United's Craig Sibbald (L) and Jack Walton look dejected at full-time. Image: Euan Cherry. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: What Dundee United MUST do to bury ghost of derby failure
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
5 possible Dunfermline manager targets after Michael Tidser axe – including two former St…
Assistant Kevin McDonald and youth coach John McLaughlan speak at training.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal interim management team - including St Johnstone legend - after Michael…

Conversation