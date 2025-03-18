Dundee United fan ‘totally devastated’ as guide dog he visited every SPFL stadium with dies suddenly

A Dundee United fan has been left ‘totally devastated’ by the sudden death of his beloved guide dog.

Jon Attenborough and Labrador Sam completed the incredible feat of becoming the first man and dog duo to visit all 42 SPFL stadiums earlier this season.

Jon, who lives in Perth, told The Courier how eight-year-old Sam passed away on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old said: “I’m still shocked, to be honest – it was so sudden and unexpected.

“He was absolutely fine on Saturday night, and he didn’t have any illnesses – the vet thinks it was a sudden stroke or a heart attack.

“I’m totally devastated.”

Tributes flooded in for Sam after Jon announced the tragic news to his 10,000 X followers on Sunday evening.

Raith Rovers FC and Stirling Albion were among the SPFL clubs who paid their respects.

Lasting legacy for guide dog Sam

Jon added: “The support I’ve received from the Scottish football community has been overwhelming.

“I’ve received an incredible amount of messages of support after I announced the news on Sunday – including kind messages from football clubs and the SPFL.

“I take some comfort in the fact Sam’s story touched so many people across the community.

“Sadly, I never really knew how well he was loved until he passed away, but I’ve had so many people share their own lovely stories of Sam.”

Jon and Sam visited every SPFL stadium to raise awareness of how accessible Scottish football is for people with visual impairments.

The duo were set to attend their 150th game together on Sunday before Sam passed.

Jon added: “I’m extremely proud of what we achieved together; football is my passion and Sam gave me the confidence and independence to go to games.

“He played an important role in the process of making Scottish football grounds more accessible.

“Guide Dogs for the Blind have been incredibly supportive since Sam’s passing, they’ve messaged every day and I can’t thank them enough for the support.

“Sam will be very sadly missed by friends, family and the football community.”