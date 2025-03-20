Scott Brown injury timeline revealed as Raith Rovers skipper nears quick-fire return

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown could make his comeback against Morton next week.

The former St Johnstone and Peterhead player has been sidelined since damaging his calf early in the goalless draw with Livingston a fortnight ago.

It has been a problem area for the 30-year-old, who missed the start of the league season after picking up a similar injury against Ross County in the Premier Sports Cup.

After sitting out ten weeks, he then endured a further six-week lay-off when he limped off against Falkirk in December.

Following the latest issue, there were concerns it could result in another lengthy hiatus.

However, Courier Sport has learned that scans have suggested Brown should be out of action for three weeks from the date of the injury.

It means Friday night’s trip to face Partick Thistle in a crucial encounter at Firhill is too soon for the midfielder.

However, coming a day short of the three-week threshold, there is an outside chance Brown will make the squad for Tuesday’s rearranged meeting with Morton.

Raith Rovers midfield options

That would mean the influential captain would have missed just two games – the Fife derby triumph over rivals Dunfermline and Thistle.

It does seem more likely, however, that Brown will make his return in time for the trip to face Hamilton Accies a week on Saturday.

The versatile Jordan Doherty filled in at the heart of the midfield against Dunfermline alongside Ross Matthews and is again likely to do so against Partick.

A decision will then have to be taken over whether Brown is ready to play any part at Cappielow.