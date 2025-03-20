Scott Brown injury timeline revealed as Raith Rovers skipper nears quick-fire return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown injury timeline revealed as Raith Rovers skipper nears quick-fire return

The 30-year-old has had problems with calf injuries this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown could make his comeback against Morton next week.

The former St Johnstone and Peterhead player has been sidelined since damaging his calf early in the goalless draw with Livingston a fortnight ago.

It has been a problem area for the 30-year-old, who missed the start of the league season after picking up a similar injury against Ross County in the Premier Sports Cup.

After sitting out ten weeks, he then endured a further six-week lay-off when he limped off against Falkirk in December.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown receives treatment as he sits down.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown has had persistent calf problems this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Following the latest issue, there were concerns it could result in another lengthy hiatus.

However, Courier Sport has learned that scans have suggested Brown should be out of action for three weeks from the date of the injury.

It means Friday night’s trip to face Partick Thistle in a crucial encounter at Firhill is too soon for the midfielder.

However, coming a day short of the three-week threshold, there is an outside chance Brown will make the squad for Tuesday’s rearranged meeting with Morton.

Raith Rovers midfield options

That would mean the influential captain would have missed just two games – the Fife derby triumph over rivals Dunfermline and Thistle.

It does seem more likely, however, that Brown will make his return in time for the trip to face Hamilton Accies a week on Saturday.

The versatile Jordan Doherty filled in at the heart of the midfield against Dunfermline alongside Ross Matthews and is again likely to do so against Partick.

A decision will then have to be taken over whether Brown is ready to play any part at Cappielow.

