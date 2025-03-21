Caroline Weir: Everything you need to know about Real Madrid superstar from Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caroline Weir: Everything you need to know about Real Madrid superstar from Dunfermline

The midfielder will appear in the Women's Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

Dunfermline's Caroline Weir with Brazil legend Ronaldo. Image: Caroline Weir/Instagram
Dunfermline's Caroline Weir with Brazil legend Ronaldo. Image: Caroline Weir/Instagram
By Ben MacDonald

One of the biggest games in women’s football takes place this weekend – and a player from Dunfermline could play a major role.

Caroline Weir stars for Real Madrid, who take on Barcelona on Sunday.

Weir has become a household name in the game thanks to her international exploits and her move to one of the world’s most famous clubs.

We take a closer look at the life and career so far of the superstar midfielder.

Caroline Weir’s Dunfermline roots

Weir, born in June 1995, grew up in Dunfermline and was educated at Pittencrieff Primary School and Dunfermline High School.

During her childhood, she played for Elgin Star FC, a boys’ team that played at Pitreavie Playing Fields.

In an interview with The Sunday Post, Caroline said: “I always wanted to be a footballer.

Weir as a youngster in a Dunfermline shirt. Image: Caroline Weir/Instagram

“I had some kind of self-belief from an early age, although I don’t know why.

“I wanted to see how far I could get.

“It wasn’t the done thing, and it was against the odds, so I didn’t feel like I had anything to lose.”

How did Caroline Weir become a professional footballer?

Weir joined Hibs aged 10 and stayed with the club to make her first-team debut.

However, in her final year of secondary school, she was snapped up by Arsenal – then known as the biggest women’s club in the UK – much to the delight of everyone at Dunfermline High.

Despite winning the FA Cup, her playing time at the Gunners was limited and she later joined Bristol Academy.

After their relegation from the top division, Weir joined Liverpool.

In 2018, she signed for Manchester City.

She was nominated – alongside male professionals – for the 2021 Fifa Puskas Award, an accolade named after Madrid icon Ferenc Puskas given to the player who scores the best goal of the year.

Weir’s goal was nominated for the Puskas Awardin 2021. Image: Fifa/YouTube

Her effort, a stunning chip from the edge of the box against Manchester United, lost to a strike by Tottenham men’s star Son Heung-Min.

During her time at City, Weir won the FA Cup and League Cup twice each.

She was also selected to represent Scotland in the nation’s first ever appearance at the World Cup in 2019.

Weir played in all three of the side’s matches in France.

To celebrate her call-up, a mural was painted on the side of a building at Pittencrieff Street, close to her old primary school.

Weir with parents Lindsay and Mhairi after winning the Women’s FA Cup in 2019. Caroline Weir/Instagram
Weir (back left) was a part of Scotland’s World Cup squad in France in 2019. Image: SNS Group
The mural on Pittencrieff Street. Image: SNS Group
Weir featured for Team GB at the 2020 Olympic Games. Image: AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Caroline was one of two Scots – alongside Kim Little – who represented Team GB at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In 2022 came the biggest move of her career when Real Madrid signed her at the end of her City contract.

In her debut season at the club, she scored 19 goals, including her first hat-trick against Valencia.

She was named the league’s player of the year at the Spanish Footballers’ Association Awards.

However, an ACL injury during a Scotland game forced her out for a year between September 2023 and 2024.

Her current deal with Real expires in 2026.

Scotland documentary

In March 2025, the SFA announced it would be releasing a documentary about Weir.

The feature-length film, Galactica, will be released on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel on April 2.

That comes just two days before Weir and her international team-mates face Germany in the Women’s Nations League at Tannadice.

Weir has more than 100 caps for the national side.

Marriage and university degree

In 2023, Weir’s partner, Josh Emerson, proposed to her during a trip to Corsica.

Josh – who works for Girls United – married Weir last July in the south of France.

Such is Weir’s standing in the game, Hello! Magazine took exclusive photos of the big day.

Weir got engaged to partner Josh in 2023. Image: Caroline Weir/Instagram
The midfielder graduated in 2023. Image: Caroline Weir/Instagram

Weir also graduated in 2023 from Staffordshire University with a degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting.

She regularly shares photos from her professional and personal life on her Instagram page.

