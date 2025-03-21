Caroline Weir: Everything you need to know about Real Madrid superstar from Dunfermline

One of the biggest games in women’s football takes place this weekend – and a player from Dunfermline could play a major role.

Caroline Weir stars for Real Madrid, who take on Barcelona on Sunday.

Weir has become a household name in the game thanks to her international exploits and her move to one of the world’s most famous clubs.

We take a closer look at the life and career so far of the superstar midfielder.

Caroline Weir’s Dunfermline roots

Weir, born in June 1995, grew up in Dunfermline and was educated at Pittencrieff Primary School and Dunfermline High School.

During her childhood, she played for Elgin Star FC, a boys’ team that played at Pitreavie Playing Fields.

In an interview with The Sunday Post, Caroline said: “I always wanted to be a footballer.

“I had some kind of self-belief from an early age, although I don’t know why.

“I wanted to see how far I could get.

“It wasn’t the done thing, and it was against the odds, so I didn’t feel like I had anything to lose.”

How did Caroline Weir become a professional footballer?

Weir joined Hibs aged 10 and stayed with the club to make her first-team debut.

However, in her final year of secondary school, she was snapped up by Arsenal – then known as the biggest women’s club in the UK – much to the delight of everyone at Dunfermline High.

Despite winning the FA Cup, her playing time at the Gunners was limited and she later joined Bristol Academy.

After their relegation from the top division, Weir joined Liverpool.

In 2018, she signed for Manchester City.

She was nominated – alongside male professionals – for the 2021 Fifa Puskas Award, an accolade named after Madrid icon Ferenc Puskas given to the player who scores the best goal of the year.

Her effort, a stunning chip from the edge of the box against Manchester United, lost to a strike by Tottenham men’s star Son Heung-Min.

During her time at City, Weir won the FA Cup and League Cup twice each.

She was also selected to represent Scotland in the nation’s first ever appearance at the World Cup in 2019.

Weir played in all three of the side’s matches in France.

To celebrate her call-up, a mural was painted on the side of a building at Pittencrieff Street, close to her old primary school.

Caroline was one of two Scots – alongside Kim Little – who represented Team GB at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In 2022 came the biggest move of her career when Real Madrid signed her at the end of her City contract.

In her debut season at the club, she scored 19 goals, including her first hat-trick against Valencia.

She was named the league’s player of the year at the Spanish Footballers’ Association Awards.

However, an ACL injury during a Scotland game forced her out for a year between September 2023 and 2024.

Her current deal with Real expires in 2026.

Scotland documentary

In March 2025, the SFA announced it would be releasing a documentary about Weir.

The feature-length film, Galactica, will be released on the Scotland National Team YouTube channel on April 2.

That comes just two days before Weir and her international team-mates face Germany in the Women’s Nations League at Tannadice.

Weir has more than 100 caps for the national side.

Marriage and university degree

In 2023, Weir’s partner, Josh Emerson, proposed to her during a trip to Corsica.

Josh – who works for Girls United – married Weir last July in the south of France.

Such is Weir’s standing in the game, Hello! Magazine took exclusive photos of the big day.

Weir also graduated in 2023 from Staffordshire University with a degree in professional sports writing and broadcasting.

She regularly shares photos from her professional and personal life on her Instagram page.