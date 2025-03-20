Raith Rovers sweat on striker for Partick Thistle clash as Barry Robson explains Finlay Pollock Scotland chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers sweat on striker for Partick Thistle clash as Barry Robson explains Finlay Pollock Scotland chat

Courier Sport has been speaking to the Stark's Park boss ahead of the crucial Firhill trip.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson pinches his nose.
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are sweating over the availability of striker Lewis Vaughan for their crunch clash against Partick Thistle.

The fans’ favourite has only just returned from over five months out following hamstring surgery.

It was a lay-off that was extended by a couple of weeks due to a minor knee issue.

However, following just three games back, the 29-year-old has been struggling this week because of illness.

Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers following his return from injury earlier this month. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Should he be forced to miss the trip to Firhill, where Raith will try to close the seven-point gap on Thistle in fourth, it would be another striking blow for Rovers in a season troubled by injuries.

Forwards Callum Smith and Jack Hamilton are currently missing with long-term issues.

Lewis Vaughan is out at the moment,” boss Barry Robson told Courier Sport. “So, we’ll have to wait and see where he’s at.

“We’re not having much luck with injuries and strikers are we?

“But, no, listen, he might be alright on Friday. We’ll see.”

Robson explains Pollock move

The absence of Vaughan would make the availability of Finlay Pollock all the more important.

The on-loan Hearts attacker, who turned in a man-of-the-match performance in Friday’s Fife derby win over Dunfermline, has agreed to stay for the Partick showdown before joining up with the Scotland U/21s in Spain on Saturday.

Robson, who will be without skipper Scott Brown as he recovers from a calf injury, has questioned the sense of arranging friendlies at this juncture in the season when teams will be deprived of key players for important league matches.

But he has welcomed Pollock’s mature approach to his discussions behind the scenes.

Finlay Pollock rounds grounded Dunfermline goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to score in the Fife derby.
Finlay Pollock (right) grabbed Raith Rovers’ opening goal in their Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“It’s a difficult one for us, obviously,” added Robson. “He’s playing really well and he’s a big part of the team at the moment.

“For me, it’s down to the player. I can’t force him to do it either way.

“He’s wanting to go and play for Scotland, and rightly so. So, I never put any pressure on him.

“I just said, ‘we’ve got massive games and you’ve been important for us’ and we just came to an agreement. He’s quite mature for his age.

“But we don’t want him losing out on a Scotland cap at 21 levels. Playing for Scotland is a brilliant honour, I was lucky enough to do it myself.”

