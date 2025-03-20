Neil Lennon on brink of being named Dunfermline Athletic manager after positive talks with ex-Celtic boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon on brink of being named Dunfermline Athletic manager after positive talks with ex-Celtic boss

The ambitious Pars have set their sights high after Monday's sacking of head coach Michael Tidser.

By Iain Collin
Neil Lennon pictured in 2013 after winning double with Celtic.
Neil Lennon pictured in 2013 after winning double with Celtic. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are on the brink of completing a sensational move to make Neil Lennon their new manager.

The ambitious Pars made the former Celtic player boss their top target after sacking Michael Tidser on Monday.

Tidser lasted just two months and 11 games in charge of the Fifers before being axed in the wake of Friday’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport revealed the East End Park outfit had set their sights on experience after cutting short 35-year-old Tidser’s ill-fated reign.

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser holds his head in his hands.
Michael Tidser lasted just two months as Dunfermline head coach. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

The relegation-threatened side currently sit second bottom in the Championship table with just seven games remaining in a troubled campaign.

And a stunning bid to convince Lennon to return to the dugout is believed to be close to success.

The 53-year-old has been out of management since a three-month spell in charge of Romanian side Rapid Bucharest was brought to an end in August last year.

Prior to that, the Northern Irishman spent seven months as the Omonia boss in Cyprus.

But, aside from two glittering stints as manager of his beloved Celtic, Lennon also enjoyed a successful two and a half years with Hibernian.

Dunfermline: Talks ongoing with Lennon

He won the Championship with the Easter Road club in 2016/17, during which they beat Dunfermline twice and drew twice.

It is understood talks are ongoing between the Pars and Lennon, with an agreement thought to be within touching distance.

It would mark an impressive show of financial muscle and intent from new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer if, as hoped, they can get a deal over the line.

The postponement of the Fifers’ meeting with Livingston this weekend due to international call-ups provided breathing space for the East End Park hierarchy to get the man they wanted.

And it means his debut in the dugout would be away to Ayr United a week on Saturday, when he will come face to face with his former Celtic skipper, Scott Brown.

