Neil Lennon on brink of being named Dunfermline Athletic manager after positive talks with ex-Celtic boss

Dunfermline are on the brink of completing a sensational move to make Neil Lennon their new manager.

The ambitious Pars made the former Celtic player boss their top target after sacking Michael Tidser on Monday.

Tidser lasted just two months and 11 games in charge of the Fifers before being axed in the wake of Friday’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

Courier Sport revealed the East End Park outfit had set their sights on experience after cutting short 35-year-old Tidser’s ill-fated reign.

The relegation-threatened side currently sit second bottom in the Championship table with just seven games remaining in a troubled campaign.

And a stunning bid to convince Lennon to return to the dugout is believed to be close to success.

The 53-year-old has been out of management since a three-month spell in charge of Romanian side Rapid Bucharest was brought to an end in August last year.

Prior to that, the Northern Irishman spent seven months as the Omonia boss in Cyprus.

But, aside from two glittering stints as manager of his beloved Celtic, Lennon also enjoyed a successful two and a half years with Hibernian.

Dunfermline: Talks ongoing with Lennon

He won the Championship with the Easter Road club in 2016/17, during which they beat Dunfermline twice and drew twice.

It is understood talks are ongoing between the Pars and Lennon, with an agreement thought to be within touching distance.

It would mark an impressive show of financial muscle and intent from new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer if, as hoped, they can get a deal over the line.

The postponement of the Fifers’ meeting with Livingston this weekend due to international call-ups provided breathing space for the East End Park hierarchy to get the man they wanted.

And it means his debut in the dugout would be away to Ayr United a week on Saturday, when he will come face to face with his former Celtic skipper, Scott Brown.