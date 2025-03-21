Neil Lennon is new Dunfermline Athletic boss as Pars seal stunning deal

Neil Lennon is the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars have sealed a stunning deal to appoint the former Celtic boss as successor to Michael Tidser.

Tidser was sacked as head coach on Monday after just two months in charge and the ambitious Fifers have moved quickly to get their number one target.

New owners James Bord and Evan Sofer of Park Bench have pushed the boat out financially to entice Lennon back into the dugout.

He was last in charge of Rapid Bucharest, but left the Romanian outfit after just three months in August last year.

Chief executive and chairman David Cook, who previously worked at Celtic when Lennon was manager, headed a Dunfermline entourage that travelled through to Glasgow on Friday to complete the agreement.

Lennon has put pen to paper on a contract through to the end of the season, with an option for a longer deal to follow should things go well for both parties.

Pars are fighting relegation

He will now be charged with keeping the East End Park men in the Championship.

The 53-year-old worked in the second-tier previously, with Hibernian in season 2016/17 when he steered the Easter Road side to the title.

That is the long-term goal for Dunfermline with the Northern Irishman at the helm.

A return to the Premiership is the future ambition with Park Bench now steering the club.

But, sitting second-bottom and with just seven games remaining in a troubled season, avoiding relegation is the immediate priority.

That starts a week on Saturday with a trip to face Scott Brown’s Ayr United.

Lennon, with five top-flight titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup on his CV as Celtic manager, will then make his home bow three days later in the rearranged clash with Livingston.

Now just six points ahead of bottom side Airdrie and a point adrift of Hamilton Accies in the safety of eighth, a new managerial bounce is needed to avoid dropping into League One or a nervy relegation play-off.