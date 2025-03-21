Neil Lennon is new Dunfermline Athletic boss as Pars seal stunning deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon is new Dunfermline Athletic boss as Pars seal stunning deal

The ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss has put pen to paper on a contract with the Fifers.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon is all smiles.
Neil Lennon is the new Dunfermline boss. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Neil Lennon is the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars have sealed a stunning deal to appoint the former Celtic boss as successor to Michael Tidser.

Tidser was sacked as head coach on Monday after just two months in charge and the ambitious Fifers have moved quickly to get their number one target.

Neil Lennon on the touchline at East End Park during his spell last Hibernian manager.
Neil Lennon on the touchline at East End Park during his spell last Hibernian manager. Image: SNS.

New owners James Bord and Evan Sofer of Park Bench have pushed the boat out financially to entice Lennon back into the dugout.

He was last in charge of Rapid Bucharest, but left the Romanian outfit after just three months in August last year.

Chief executive and chairman David Cook, who previously worked at Celtic when Lennon was manager, headed a Dunfermline entourage that travelled through to Glasgow on Friday to complete the agreement.

Lennon has put pen to paper on a contract through to the end of the season, with an option for a longer deal to follow should things go well for both parties.

Pars are fighting relegation

He will now be charged with keeping the East End Park men in the Championship.

The 53-year-old worked in the second-tier previously, with Hibernian in season 2016/17 when he steered the Easter Road side to the title.

That is the long-term goal for Dunfermline with the Northern Irishman at the helm.

A return to the Premiership is the future ambition with Park Bench now steering the club.

Dunfermline Athletic mascot Sammy the Tammy shakes hands with then Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy welcomes Neil Lennon to East End Park for a Premier League game in 2012. Image: SNS.

But, sitting second-bottom and with just seven games remaining in a troubled season, avoiding relegation is the immediate priority.

That starts a week on Saturday with a trip to face Scott Brown’s Ayr United.

Lennon, with five top-flight titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup on his CV as Celtic manager, will then make his home bow three days later in the rearranged clash with Livingston.

Now just six points ahead of bottom side Airdrie and a point adrift of Hamilton Accies in the safety of eighth, a new managerial bounce is needed to avoid dropping into League One or a nervy relegation play-off.

