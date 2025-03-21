BREAKING: Neil Lennon’s first words as Dunfermline Athletic boss as Pars confirm ambitious move

Neil Lennon has vowed to bring excitement to Dunfermline after being confirmed as the club’s new manager.

The ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss has penned a short-term deal through to the end of the season. There is the option of a longer-term extension should things go well.

The 53-year-old has confessed he was won over by ambitious new owner James Bord’s ‘compelling proposition’ to join the struggling Championship club.

The Pars currently sit second-bottom in the table with just seven league games to stave off relegation.

After finalising his agreement at a meeting with Dunfermline officials in Glasgow on Friday, Lennon is focused on saving the Fifers from dropping into League One.

But he has also set his sights on bringing a feel-good factor back to East End Park in the long-term.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of joining Dunfermline Athletic Football Club,” he said.

“Once I spoke to James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club.

“However, short-term, our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

Lennon aiming to ‘bring an energy’ to Pars

“Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup, it’s clear there’s talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute.

“What we want to do is bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football.

“It may not happen instantly. But we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we’re doing.”

Lennon’s first game in charge of Dunfermline comes against Ayr United next Saturday. It will pitch him against his former Celtic skipper, Scott Brown.

The Northern Irishman will be assisted by Iain Brunskill. The former Academy Technical Director at Liverpool was most recently his assistant at Rapid Bucharest in Romania last year.

Pars chief executive and chairman David Cook insists Lennon was the top target to take over once predecessor Michael Tidser had been sacked on Monday after just 11 games and two months in charge.

“Firstly, I’d like to welcome Neil and Iain to KDM Group East End Park,” said Cook. “We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role.

“Having managed at the very highest level in the country, he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

“Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord‘s personal involvement in the negotiations.

“Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday’s match with Ayr United. And, with seven matches remaining, we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing.”