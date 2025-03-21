BREAKING: Neil Lennon’s first words as Dunfermline Athletic boss as Pars confirm ambitious move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Neil Lennon’s first words as Dunfermline Athletic boss as Pars confirm ambitious move

The ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss says he is 'very excited' with Pars deal.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon holds up a Pars strip.
New Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon has vowed to bring excitement to Dunfermline after being confirmed as the club’s new manager.

The ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss has penned a short-term deal through to the end of the season. There is the option of a longer-term extension should things go well.

The 53-year-old has confessed he was won over by ambitious new owner James Bord’s ‘compelling proposition’ to join the struggling Championship club.

The Pars currently sit second-bottom in the table with just seven league games to stave off relegation.

Neil Lennon signs his Dunfermline deal alongside chief executive and chairman David Cook
Neil Lennon (left) signs his Dunfermline deal alongside chief executive and chairman David Cook. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

After finalising his agreement at a meeting with Dunfermline officials in Glasgow on Friday, Lennon is focused on saving the Fifers from dropping into League One.

But he has also set his sights on bringing a feel-good factor back to East End Park in the long-term.

“I’m very excited about the prospect of joining Dunfermline Athletic Football Club,” he said.

“Once I spoke to James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club.

“However, short-term, our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

Lennon aiming to ‘bring an energy’ to Pars

“Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup, it’s clear there’s talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute.

“What we want to do is bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football.

“It may not happen instantly. But we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we’re doing.”

Lennon’s first game in charge of Dunfermline comes against Ayr United next Saturday. It will pitch him against his former Celtic skipper, Scott Brown.

The Northern Irishman will be assisted by Iain Brunskill. The former Academy Technical Director at Liverpool was most recently his assistant at Rapid Bucharest in Romania last year.

New Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon shakes hands with Pars chief executive and chairman David Cook.
New Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon (left) shakes hands with Pars chief executive and chairman David Cook. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Pars chief executive and chairman David Cook insists Lennon was the top target to take over once predecessor Michael Tidser had been sacked on Monday after just 11 games and two months in charge.

“Firstly, I’d like to welcome Neil and Iain to KDM Group East End Park,” said Cook. “We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role.

“Having managed at the very highest level in the country, he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

“Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord‘s personal involvement in the negotiations.

“Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday’s match with Ayr United. And, with seven matches remaining, we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing.”

