5 tasks for Neil Lennon’s ‘to do’ list as new boss kicks-off Dunfermline Athletic reign

Now that the Neil Lennon era has kicked off, attention will quickly turn to how he delivers short-term success to Dunfermline Athletic.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss was named the Pars’ new manager on Friday and, having started work on Monday, will be unveiled before the media on Tuesday.

The ambitious appointment has captured attention far and wide, even if the initial deal is only for the remainder of the campaign.

With just seven games left to stave off relegation to League One, what happens after that will all depend on what transpires in the coming weeks.

Courier Sport has taken a look at what is likely to be in Lennon’s first-day in-tray as he bids to secure his new club’s Championship status.

Restore confidence

Lennon has already said himself it is evident Dunfermline are short on confidence.

Having watched the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup, the 53-year-old saw talent in the side he has now taken over.

But there is a distinct lack of self-belief in the Pars ranks.

That is perhaps understandable for a squad that has won just seven times – and lost 16 – in 29 league games.

As a player, Lennon was a ‘winner’, an aggressive midfielder who helped inspire those around him with his actions.

In management, he has been able to have the same effect, particularly early on in tenures, both at Celtic and at Hibs.

Dunfermline dearly need his motivational powers to bring some confidence back to the club.

Style of play

This will not really matter unless results follow.

But there has, for some time, been a disconnect between the supporters and the football they have been watching.

Michael Tidser was accused – unfairly – by some of a refusal to alter his game-plan.

The problem was, when he did mix things up, he still did not get the points needed to win over fans.

Lennon has promised an ‘exciting brand of football’ and a side playing ‘on the front foot’.

But he has also acknowledged that ‘may not happen instantly’.

With wins and positive results paramount, fans will definitely be looking for more aggression and energy from their team in the coming weeks.

Keep Chris Kane fit and happy

The only player to score for Dunfermline since mid-January is Chris Kane.

The former St Johnstone striker grabbed a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Raith Rovers and a double in the victory against Morton. He has 11 for the season.

During Tidser’s reign, when the 30-year-old failed to find the net, so did the Pars.

Lennon will be hopeful of getting more out of his other striking options.

On-loan Rangers youngster Archie Stevens has shown some promise and if Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler can return to fitness they should add more attacking oomph.

Lewis McCann is another who has struggled for form amidst all the coaching and tactical changes.

But Kane’s season-long struggles with calf issues have undoubtedly had a major impact on the team’s travails.

If Lennon can keep Kane fit and firing he will have one of the most effective forwards in the division.

Reacquaint himself with Championship football

It is now just over four years since Lennon last managed in Scottish football.

Since leaving Celtic in February 2021, he has endured difficult returns to the dugout in Cyprus with Omonia and Romania with Rapid Bucharest.

The latter stint last just three months and six games before he was sacked.

However, you have to go back nearly eight years to when the Northern Irishman last operated in Scotland’s second-tier with Hibs.

On that occasion, he led the Easter Road outfit to the title – defeating Dunfermline twice and drawing with them twice.

In recent times, he was more likely to be seen watching Champions League, English Premier League or Scottish Premiership matches in his role as a TV pundit.

He wasted no time in reacquainting himself with the Scottish Championship again when he watched Ayr United – Saturday’s debut opponents – draw 1-1 with Hamilton Accies at the weekend.

But he will need a crash course on the second-tier to get a quick handle on the Pars’ opposition over the next seven matches.

Avoid relegation

Ultimately, the only thing that matters for Dunfermline right now is avoiding relegation.

It was a fear of dropping back into League One that led to the axe falling on Tidser in the wake of the Fife derby defeat to Raith.

Owner James Bord’s investment is designed to get the Pars battling for a return to the top-flight and they desperately do not want to have to take a backward step first.

The former professional poker player is clearly used to gambling and he has taken a bit of a punt on changing managers so late in the day.

Lennon has also taken a chance on damaging his reputation in the way that John Hughes did before him at East End Park if things do not go according to plan.

But, with only a two-point deficit – and a game in hand – to chase Hamilton Accies in eighth, massive improvements are not needed for success to be delivered.

Airdrie, just six points adrift at the foot of the table, having played a game more, also cannot be discounted.

However, with both teams to play – and at home – a managerial ‘bounce’ could very well get the Fifers over the line and give them a chance to regroup in the summer.