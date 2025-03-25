Neil Lennon reveals how Dunfermline Athletic owner talked him into taking manager’s job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon reveals how Dunfermline Athletic owner talked him into taking manager’s job

The new Dunfermline manager was presented to the media at East End Park on Tuesday.

By Sean Hamilton
Neil Lennon is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Neil Lennon is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Neil Lennon has revealed he was talked into taking the Dunfermline manager’s job by owner James Bord.

Lennon was presented to the media at East End Park on Tuesday, having signed up to boss the Pars until the end of the season.

The ex-Celtic and Hibs boss admitted he was initially sceptical about succeeding Michael Tidser in the Pars dugout.

But after talking to Bord about the vacancy, Lennon was won over by the former professional Poker player’s persuasive style.

Asked how it felt to be the new Dunfermline manager, he said: “It’s a privilege to start with.

“Last week we had a lot of conversations, with myself, the chairman and the owner and they made a very compelling argument for taking the job.

“There’s an old adage from Sir Alex [Ferguson] where sometimes you pick your owners rather than pick the club.

Lennon talks to the media at East End Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I think we’ve got a good one here. I think he’s got, further down the line, really good aspirations for the future of the club.

“I wanted to align myself with that. So I’m excited. Obviously, we’ve a lot of work to do which is not going to happen instantly.

“But I’ve had a good response from the players over the last few days. I’m delighted with their attitude and application and we’re just taking it one day at a time so far.”

On Bord, Lennon added: “The owner’s a very interesting man.

“He’s got ambitions, I detect, to do great things here, but then a lot of owners will say that. It’s backing it up and I think he’ll do that.

“I’ve enjoyed talking to him. He’s different. I’m going to learn from him, there’s no question about that. That appealed to me as well.

“James was so compelling with his offer. He talked me round, if you want to know.

“Obviously, I was very sceptical about taking it, but the conversations we had last week – long conversations – made my mind up.”

More from Football

Neil Lennon is relishing his new role as Dunfermline boss. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Neil Lennon on 'unique' Dunfermline Athletic owner, analytics and taking full control of football…
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Jim Goodwin delivers pre-split rallying cry as Dundee United boss updates fans on Luca…
Daniels Balodis marks England's Mark Guehi.
Simo Valakari: Daniels Balodis looked at home at Wembley - and St Johnstone will…
Simo Valakari bemoans a mistake made by one of his players during a match against Celtic.
The grim graph that highlights St Johnstone's 'big six' Premiership problem
Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney.
Michael Cairney sends message to fans as Dundee United recruitment chief accepts English role
Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee 'buzz', welcoming defender back and Scott Fraser injury latest
Ross Graham celebrates while playing for Dundee United
Ross Graham: Dundee United boss talks up key trait behind star's 'outstanding' return to…
Alcohol is currently not permitted to be consumed in Scottish football stadiums. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Debate: Do you agree with John Swinney or Dundee United chief Mark Ogren on…
19
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari on the trend St Johnstone must buck pre-split to earn survival chance
New Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon holds up a Pars strip.
5 tasks for Neil Lennon's 'to do' list as new boss kicks-off Dunfermline Athletic…

Conversation