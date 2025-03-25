Neil Lennon on ‘unique’ Dunfermline Athletic owner, analytics and taking full control of football matters

Neil Lennon has hailed James Bord’s vision for Dunfermline – and insists he can learn from the Dunfermline owner.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Lennon admits it was the Las Vegas-based businessman Bord, who jointly owns the Pars along with Evan Sofer, who persuaded him to take on the reins of a Fife side who are currently sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

And Lennon is ready to embrace Bord’s use of data analytics after signing a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Lennon is also excited about former professional poker player Bord’s long-term plans for the club as he referenced words of wisdom from former Dunfermline favourite Sir Alex Ferguson regarding Bord.

Lennon, who has not managed a team since leaving Romanian side Rapid Bucharest in August 2024, said: “James was so compelling, he talked me around in long conversations.

“There’s an old adage from Sir Alex that sometimes you pick your owners rather than the club.

“I think we have a good one here, he’s got good aspirations for the club further down the line.

“I don’t know if he wants me to talk about him. But he’s heavily into the data analytics

“He’s got a real brain and is very much into forward thinking.

“I’m going to learn from him on a different aspect of football that I probably never really thought about or been introduced to before.

“He’s a very interesting personality and I just hit it off with him very well.”

Lennon, who will make his Pars dugout debut when he goes up against Scott Brown – his captain at Celtic – in Saturday’s trip to Ayr United, added: “He already has a club in Spain (Cordoba) and owns a club in Bulgaria (Septemvri Sofia).

“He’s not here for the short term anyway.

“This isn’t going to be a quick fix. He wants the best for Dunfermline and wants to do it in a proper fashion.

“His first line to me was ‘Dunfermline has got under my skin’ so he really wants it to work.

“I’ve not met someone in football like him before, the way he thinks about the game and the way he thinks about the future.”

Lennon clearly has no concerns about Bord’s methods even though predecessor Michael Tidser lasted just 11 games in the Pars dugout.

Asked about suggestions of interference from the owners and whether he would have full control of first team affairs, Lennon said: “I know nothing about that.

“It will be me running the football team and I know nothing about interference on any aspect of football.

“So I can’t really answer that.”