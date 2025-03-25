Neil Lennon on ‘unique’ Dunfermline Athletic owner, analytics and taking full control of football matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Neil Lennon on ‘unique’ Dunfermline Athletic owner, analytics and taking full control of football matters

The new Pars boss has enjoyed his first few days in charge at East End Park.

By Darren Johnstone
Neil Lennon is relishing his new role as Dunfermline boss. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Neil Lennon has hailed James Bord’s vision for Dunfermline – and insists he can learn from the Dunfermline owner.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Lennon admits it was the Las Vegas-based businessman Bord, who jointly owns the Pars along with Evan Sofer, who persuaded him to take on the reins of a Fife side who are currently sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

And Lennon is ready to embrace Bord’s use of data analytics after signing a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Lennon is also excited about former professional poker player Bord’s long-term plans for the club as he referenced words of wisdom from former Dunfermline favourite Sir Alex Ferguson regarding Bord.

Lennon, who has not managed a team since leaving Romanian side Rapid Bucharest in August 2024, said: “James was so compelling, he talked me around in long conversations.

“There’s an old adage from Sir Alex that sometimes you pick your owners rather than the club.

“I think we have a good one here, he’s got good aspirations for the club further down the line.

Lennon was won over by Dunfermline owner James Bord. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I don’t know if he wants me to talk about him. But he’s heavily into the data analytics

“He’s got a real brain and is very much into forward thinking.

“I’m going to learn from him on a different aspect of football that I probably never really thought about or been introduced to before.

“He’s a very interesting personality and I just hit it off with him very well.”

Lennon, who will make his Pars dugout debut when he goes up against Scott Brown – his captain at Celtic – in Saturday’s trip to Ayr United, added: “He already has a club in Spain (Cordoba) and owns a club in Bulgaria (Septemvri Sofia).

“He’s not here for the short term anyway.

Lennon talks to the media at East End Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“This isn’t going to be a quick fix. He wants the best for Dunfermline and wants to do it in a proper fashion.

“His first line to me was ‘Dunfermline has got under my skin’ so he really wants it to work.

“I’ve not met someone in football like him before, the way he thinks about the game and the way he thinks about the future.”

Lennon clearly has no concerns about Bord’s methods even though predecessor Michael Tidser lasted just 11 games in the Pars dugout.

Asked about suggestions of interference from the owners and whether he would have full control of first team affairs, Lennon said: “I know nothing about that.

“It will be me running the football team and I know nothing about interference on any aspect of football.

“So I can’t really answer that.”

