Neil Lennon wants Dunfermline Athletic to play ‘exciting football’ – but new boss has warning for fans

Neil Lennon wants his Dunfermline side to play “exciting football”.

But the new Pars manager is refusing to promise it to fans while the club is fighting for Championship survival.

Lennon has taken charge of a Fife side two points adrift of safety, albeit they have a game in hand on drop rivals Hamilton Accies.

Pars players are also bereft of confidence following a run of one win in eight outings.

And Lennon, who will be at the club until at least the end of the season, knows he has a challenge on his hands.

He said: “You win the fans around by being positive and getting positive results.

“Some are pleased I’ve come in to try to stabilise and galvanise the club.

“I hope they’re pretty receptive, there’s a good crowd here and a good fanbase.

“I said I want to bring exciting football to the club, but I want to clarify that I didn’t promise it.

“In the last couple of games I’ve felt they have been meandering through the games but we need to change that.

“There’s talent here, no question, but it’s not just about talent – it’s about consistency too.

“I have been quite surprised by the potential and the people we’re working with have been very receptive to us.”

Meanwhile, Lennon admits he is inspired by Jock Stein and Sir Alex Ferguson “looking over his shoulder” as he looks to bring back success back to Dunfermline.

Lennon spoke to the media at East End Park on Tuesday beside a mural featuring some of the club’s most prominent former players and managers.

Stein – who delivered Scottish Cup glory in 1961 before helping Celtic become the kings of Europe – features alongside former striker and Pars Hall of Famer Ferguson.

By taking on the role for at least the final seven games of the Championship season, Lennon has also literally followed in Stein’s footsteps in managing the Pars, Celtic and Hibs.

“I knew he (Stein) managed Dunfermline, but I forgot he managed Hibs as well,” said Lennon.

“If there is a modicum of success compared to what he did I’ll be all right.

“You have Jock Stein and Fergie, so you have those two looking over your shoulder.

“They might bring a bit of luck, let’s hope so.

“They’re two fantastic individuals. I think Fergie would be quite pleased to come back here.

“I’ve not had any messages from him yet. I’m sure he’ll be in touch – he always is.

“He’s been fantastic to me and to a lot of younger coaches, older coaches.

“The history of the club here gives an added excitement, it was the same taking over Hibs too.

“I am a bit of a nerd when it comes to my Scottish football history.

“It wasn’t the be-all and end-all for me coming here but it helps.

“I played against Dunfermline (with Celtic) in three cup finals back at the start of the millennium and the support they had then was awesome.

“We’re a million miles away from that at the moment and we know that, so it’s about taking incremental steps forward in the right direction.

“I will have the support behind me to do that.”