Neil Lennon wants Dunfermline Athletic to play ‘exciting football’ – but new boss has warning for fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon wants Dunfermline Athletic to play ‘exciting football’ – but new boss has warning for fans

Lennon has been setting out his stall as new manager of the Pars.

By Darren Johnstone
Neil Lennon talks to the media after being unveiled as Dunfermline's new manager. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Neil Lennon talks to the media after being unveiled as Dunfermline's new manager. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Neil Lennon wants his Dunfermline side to play “exciting football”.

But the new Pars manager is refusing to promise it to fans while the club is fighting for Championship survival.

Lennon has taken charge of a Fife side two points adrift of safety, albeit they have a game in hand on drop rivals Hamilton Accies.

Pars players are also bereft of confidence following a run of one win in eight outings.

And Lennon, who will be at the club until at least the end of the season, knows he has a challenge on his hands.

He said: “You win the fans around by being positive and getting positive results.

“Some are pleased I’ve come in to try to stabilise and galvanise the club.

“I hope they’re pretty receptive, there’s a good crowd here and a good fanbase.

Dunfermline fans are desperate to see their side’s fortunes improve under Neil Lennon. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“I said I want to bring exciting football to the club, but I want to clarify that I didn’t promise it.

“In the last couple of games I’ve felt they have been meandering through the games but we need to change that.

“There’s talent here, no question, but it’s not just about talent – it’s about consistency too.

“I have been quite surprised by the potential and the people we’re working with have been very receptive to us.”

Meanwhile, Lennon admits he is inspired by Jock Stein and Sir Alex Ferguson “looking over his shoulder” as he looks to bring back success back to Dunfermline.

Lennon spoke to the media at East End Park on Tuesday beside a mural featuring some of the club’s most prominent former players and managers.

Stein – who delivered Scottish Cup glory in 1961 before helping Celtic become the kings of Europe – features alongside former striker and Pars Hall of Famer Ferguson.

Dunfermline hall of famer and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson
Dunfermline hall of famer and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Image: PA Wire

By taking on the role for at least the final seven games of the Championship season, Lennon has also literally followed in Stein’s footsteps in managing the Pars, Celtic and Hibs.

“I knew he (Stein) managed Dunfermline, but I forgot he managed Hibs as well,” said Lennon.

“If there is a modicum of success compared to what he did I’ll be all right.

“You have Jock Stein and Fergie, so you have those two looking over your shoulder.

“They might bring a bit of luck, let’s hope so.

“They’re two fantastic individuals. I think Fergie would be quite pleased to come back here.

“I’ve not had any messages from him yet. I’m sure he’ll be in touch – he always is.

“He’s been fantastic to me and to a lot of younger coaches, older coaches.

“The history of the club here gives an added excitement, it was the same taking over Hibs too.

“I am a bit of a nerd when it comes to my Scottish football history.

It wasn’t the be-all and end-all for me coming here but it helps.

“I played against Dunfermline (with Celtic) in three cup finals back at the start of the millennium and the support they had then was awesome.

“We’re a million miles away from that at the moment and we know that, so it’s about taking incremental steps forward in the right direction.

“I will have the support behind me to do that.”

More from Football

Luca Stephenson laps up his new surroundings at Dundee United
Luca Stephenson: Liverpool loan star lifts lid on making Dundee United switch permanent
Benji Kimpioka in action during his St Johnstone comeback against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka can be 'valuable' again, says Simo Valakari
Victor Wanyama takes in his surroundings after signing for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC
Victor Wanyama joins Dunfermline Athletic as Neil Lennon completes shock swoop for ex-Celtic and…
Victor Wanyama celebrates after scoring for Celtic against Barcelona in 2012.
Former Celtic star Victor Wanyama locked in Dunfermline transfer talks
A close-up of St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka scores in St Johnstone closed-doors win as Stephen Duke-McKenna suffers Guyana disappointment
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee international round-up: Why did Dee youngster head home early?
There was no Lyall Cameron for Dundee. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Will Lyall Cameron face Rangers? Tony Docherty makes Dundee stance clear as star's future…
Trapanovski, Adams, and van der Sande (L to R) all featured during this window.
How Dundee United's 9 internationals fared – including penalty saves and getting hit for…
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee defeated Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee have 'set the standard' as Tony Docherty plots downfall of 'different' Rangers
Smiling Steve Lovell and Barry Smith with bottles of cider to mark Dundee FC's shirt deal with the firm
34 pictures of classic Dundee FC shirts - which is your favourite?
6

Conversation