Victor Wanyama joins Dunfermline Athletic as Neil Lennon completes shock swoop for ex-Celtic and Spurs star

Victor Wanyama has become the first signing of the Neil Lennon era at Dunfermline Athletic.

The new Pars boss swooped for his former Celtic star – who scored in the Parkhead club’s famous 2012 Champions League win over Barcelona – just a day after his own East End Park unveiling.

Kenya legend Wanyama, 33, has been a free agent since his departure from MLS outfit Montreal Impact in November, and has penned a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

He has also starred for Southampton and was a Champions League runner-up with Spurs during an illustrious career.

During his time at Celtic Park, he forged the relationship with Neil Lennon that has quickly borne fruit for the Pars in the transfer market.

He won two Scottish Premiership titles with the Hoops, in 2012 and 2013, as well as the 2013 Scottish Cup.

He was named SPFL Young Player of the Year that same season.

Wanyama will add potentially priceless doses of class, strength and experience to the Pars’ midfield, as Lennon attempts to secure the relegation-threatened East End Park club’s Championship status.