Former Celtic star Victor Wanyama locked in Dunfermline transfer talks

Victor Wanyama could become the first signing of the Neil Lennon era at Dunfermline Athletic.

The new Pars boss has made a shock move for his former Celtic star – who scored in the Parkhead club’s famous 2012 Champions League upset over Barcelona – a day after his East End Park unveiling.

Wanyama, 33, is undergoing a medical as Dunfermline, second bottom on the Championship, look to add experience to their squad.

‘Wonderful talent’

Kenya legend Wanyama has been a free agent since his departure from MLS outfit Montreal Impact in November.

He has also starred for Southampton and Spurs during an illustrious career.

Lennon was Hoops boss when Wanyama joined the Glasgow giants from Belgian side Beerschot for £900,000 in 2011.

He previously hailed him as a “wonderful talent”.

The player left for Saints two years later in a £12.5 million deal.

On Tuesday, Lennon – who has replaced Michael Tidser in the Pars hot seat – said he wants his side to play “exciting football” but warned Championship survival is the short-term priority.