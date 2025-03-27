Victor Wanyama reveals two things that convinced him to join Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victor Wanyama reveals two things that convinced him to join Dunfermline Athletic

The ex-Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has joined up until the end of the season.

By Sean Hamilton
New Dunfermline Athletic signing Victor Wanyama unveiled to the media at KDM Group East End Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
New Dunfermline Athletic signing Victor Wanyama unveiled to the media at KDM Group East End Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Victor Wanyama has explained what convinced him to join Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation battle.

Ex-Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wanyama has penned a deal at East End Park through to the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, the influence of his former Hoops manager Neil Lennon, now in charge of the Pars, was a huge factor in the 33-year-old’s decision to sign.

And despite having other options, he was eventually convinced that Fife is the place for him after a chat with another key Dunfermline figure.

Asked why he joined the club, Wanyama explained: “I spoke to the manager and he has played a big part in my career

“He asked me to come and help him out and I said: ‘Why not?

Victor Wanyama speaks to the media after signing for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I also spoke to the owner. He is very ambitious.”

He added: “I had some other places [I could have gone], but once Neil [Lennon] phoned me, I couldn’t think of anything else.

“Then, meeting the owner, [hearing] what the intentions are with the club for the future, he was so passionate about the game.

“He wants to take the club to the next level, so I had to come and join them.”

Asked for his expectations between now and the end of the season – and what might be on the cards in the aftermath – Wanyama said: “My intentions are to try and hep the club stay in the league.

“Then we can discuss again.”

Wanyama is happy to be back in Scotland, 12 years after leaving Celtic. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

After leaving Celtic for Southampton in 2013, Wanyama spent the next seven years in the Premier League, between Saints and Spurs, where he was a Champions League runner-up in 2019.

The Kenyan joined Montreal Impact of MLS in 2020 and remained there until his departure last summer.

Now, having sampled a number of footballing cultures, he is delighted to be returning to Scotland.

“I always say the people in Scotland are nice people,” said Wanyama. “It is one of my favourite countries to live in.

“People walk around with smiles.

“My wish was to one day come back and play here again – and maybe even to live here because the people are very nice and welcoming.

“So I’m looking forward to getting started.”

