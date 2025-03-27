Victor Wanyama reveals two things that convinced him to join Dunfermline Athletic

Victor Wanyama has explained what convinced him to join Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation battle.

Ex-Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Wanyama has penned a deal at East End Park through to the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, the influence of his former Hoops manager Neil Lennon, now in charge of the Pars, was a huge factor in the 33-year-old’s decision to sign.

And despite having other options, he was eventually convinced that Fife is the place for him after a chat with another key Dunfermline figure.

Asked why he joined the club, Wanyama explained: “I spoke to the manager and he has played a big part in my career

“He asked me to come and help him out and I said: ‘Why not?‘

“I also spoke to the owner. He is very ambitious.”

He added: “I had some other places [I could have gone], but once Neil [Lennon] phoned me, I couldn’t think of anything else.

“Then, meeting the owner, [hearing] what the intentions are with the club for the future, he was so passionate about the game.

“He wants to take the club to the next level, so I had to come and join them.”

Asked for his expectations between now and the end of the season – and what might be on the cards in the aftermath – Wanyama said: “My intentions are to try and hep the club stay in the league.

“Then we can discuss again.”

After leaving Celtic for Southampton in 2013, Wanyama spent the next seven years in the Premier League, between Saints and Spurs, where he was a Champions League runner-up in 2019.

The Kenyan joined Montreal Impact of MLS in 2020 and remained there until his departure last summer.

Now, having sampled a number of footballing cultures, he is delighted to be returning to Scotland.

“I always say the people in Scotland are nice people,” said Wanyama. “It is one of my favourite countries to live in.

“People walk around with smiles.

“My wish was to one day come back and play here again – and maybe even to live here because the people are very nice and welcoming.

“So I’m looking forward to getting started.”