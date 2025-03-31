Football Dunfermline Athletic pay tribute to ‘key member’ of stewarding team who served club for 30+ years By Ellidh Aitken March 31 2025, 5:09pm March 31 2025, 5:09pm Share Dunfermline Athletic pay tribute to ‘key member’ of stewarding team who served club for 30+ years Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5212970/michael-francis-dunfermline-athletic-tribute/ Copy Link Michael Francis was a 'popular' member of the stewarding team. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC Dunfermline Athletic FC have paid tribute after the death of a “popular” match day steward. Michael Francis, 64, known as Big Mick, served the club for more than 30 years. He has been described as a “key member” of the matchday stewarding team and a “popular figure” with staff and players. A post on the Dunfermline Athletic Facebook page said: “Everyone at DAFC was saddened to hear the passing of Michael Francis. “Affectionately known as ‘Big Mick’, he was a key member of the matchday stewarding team, serving the club for over 30 years. “He was a popular figure with staff and players alike and the club passes on their condolences to Michael’s family and friends at this difficult time.” A funeral service will take place at 10am on April 11 at Carnegie Conference Centre and then to Dunfermline Cemetery at 11am. There will then be a celebration of Michael’s life at Legends Bar at East End Park.