Dunfermline Athletic pay tribute to ‘key member’ of stewarding team who served club for 30+ years

By Ellidh Aitken
Former Dunfermline Athletic steward Michael Francis
Michael Francis was a 'popular' member of the stewarding team. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC

Dunfermline Athletic FC have paid tribute after the death of a “popular” match day steward.

Michael Francis, 64, known as Big Mick, served the club for more than 30 years.

He has been described as a “key member” of the matchday stewarding team and a “popular figure” with staff and players.

A post on the Dunfermline Athletic Facebook page said: “Everyone at DAFC was saddened to hear the passing of Michael Francis.

“Affectionately known as ‘Big Mick’, he was a key member of the matchday stewarding team, serving the club for over 30 years.

“He was a popular figure with staff and players alike and the club passes on their condolences to Michael’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A funeral service will take place at 10am on April 11 at Carnegie Conference Centre and then to Dunfermline Cemetery at 11am.

There will then be a celebration of Michael’s life at Legends Bar at East End Park.

14