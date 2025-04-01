Dunfermline Athletic make decision on possible Victor Wanyama red card appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic make decision on possible Victor Wanyama red card appeal

The former Celtic midfielder was sent-off against Ayr United on his Pars debut.

By Iain Collin
Victor Wanyama is shown the red card on his Dunfermline Athletic debut.
Victor Wanyama (left) is shown the red card on his Dunfermline Athletic debut. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have decided against appealing the red card that marred Victor Wanyama’s dramatic debut for the club.

The former Celtic, Southampton and Spurs star was a shock signing for the Pars last week on a short-term deal.

The one-time £12.5 million player followed his former Hoops manager, Neil Lennon, in agreeing to join the Fifers for the rest of the season.

However, neither could help the Championship club reverse recent fortunes on their debuts as they went down to a 3-0 defeat away to Ayr United on Saturday.

Victor Wanyama wearing a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
Victor Wanyama has caused a stir by signing a short-term deal with Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Still some way short of fitness, Wanyama was thrown into the mix at Somerset Park with around half an hour to play and the score already 1-0 to the Honest Men.

With Ayr then extending their lead following a Kyle Benedictus mistake, Wanyama was shown a straight red card with six minutes remaining.

The 33-year-old slipped around 25 yards out from his own goal under pressure from Mark McKenzie and reacted by throwing out an arm to handle the ball on the ground.

Referee Iain Snedden ruled him to have denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and dismissed the Kenya internationalist.

Lennon: ‘Decisions went against us’

With team-mate Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen moving across to cover had Wanyama not intervened, many observers thought a yellow card would have sufficed.

Dunfermline did look at footage of the incident again, with Lennon saying after the match, ‘with Jeremiah there, I didn’t think the guy would have been clean through’.

The former Celtic and Hibernian manager, who was booked earlier, also said: “Listen, I’m not happy with the referee… [It was a] very, very strange performance from him.

“I’m not going to blame the referee for losing the game but I think some decisions went against us in big moments.”

Neil Lennon wears a Dunfermline scarf and leans against a goalpost at East End Park.
New Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.

However, it has been decided not to launch an appeal to the Scottish FA over the sending off.

It means Wanyama will sit out Wednesday night’s rearranged meeting with Livingston.

But, with the offence carrying a one-match suspension, the midfielder will be available again for Saturday’s crucial meeting with relegation rivals Hamilton Accies.

It will be hoped he can work hard on his fitness this week to be ready to play a bigger part if needed against the Lanarkshire men, who currently sit two points ahead in the safety of eighth place.

Conversation