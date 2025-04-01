Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses debt concerns in wake of Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses debt concerns in wake of Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama arrivals

Pars chairman and chief executive David Cook has also been commenting on the sacking of Michael Tidser.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook holds a Pars top with new boss Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook (right) with new boss Neil Lennon. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline fans have been assured their club’s recent big spending will not be at the cost of future financial problems.

The message has come in an update from chief executive and chairman David Cook following a rollercoaster few weeks for the Pars.

Michael Tidser’s sacking as head coach has since been followed by the ambitious appointment of former Celtic boss Neil Lennon and the signing of ex-Hoops midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama became the Fifers’ tenth new recruit since the arrival of Park Bench duo James Bord and Evan Sofer as new owners in January.

New Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon throws his arms out and shouts.
New Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

However, despite the financial incentives needed to entice Lennon and Wanyama to East End Park, as well as the new signings, Cook has told supporters not to worry.

Cook said: “A few fans have raised concerns about the high levels of investment that Park Bench has made in the club after a busy transfer window and then with the additions of Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama.

“I want to assure supporters that James and Evan are aware of the importance of financial stability for the club.

“They are committed to investing in the club (on and off the pitch) to ensure that we have a bright future ahead.

“But this will not be funded by external debt. That’s not their model.”

David Cook on Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama

Cook, promising regular updates for fans, has also expanded on the arrival of Lennon as well as Wanyama, who was red-carded in his debut against Ayr United at the weekend.

In the online message to supporters, he added: “Quickly, we identified Neil Lennon [after Tidser’s sacking], and thanks to the efforts of our ownership, particularly James Bord, we were able to convince Neil Lennon to join the club.

“Neil is well known for his strong leadership skills and personality. We are already starting to see him make a positive impact on the sporting culture at the club.

“The club was also delighted to welcome Victor Wanyama to the club last week. It’s arguably one of the highest-profile signings in the club’s history, bringing global attention to the Pars.

“Short-term, we hope Victor’s quality and experience, even despite Saturday’s unfortunate dismissal, will help the club and his team-mates in the run-in.”

Victor Wanyama (right) was sent-off on his Dunfermline debut against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, Cook has confessed Dunfermline must ‘accept responsibility’ for the failed appointment of Tidser.

The 35-year-old lasted just two months in the role after moving from Kelty Hearts and won just three of his 11 games in charge.

Cook, who admits fan support is crucial against Livingston and Hamilton Accies this week, continued: “Earlier in [March], we made the decision to relieve Michael Tidser of his duties, following some disappointing performances.

“With Michael only being in the role for 60 days, we accept responsibility for this decision. It just didn’t work out the way we all hoped.

“However, Michael still has a bright future ahead of him, and I am sure he will go on to have a successful management career.”

