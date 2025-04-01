Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses debt concerns in wake of Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama arrivals

Dunfermline fans have been assured their club’s recent big spending will not be at the cost of future financial problems.

The message has come in an update from chief executive and chairman David Cook following a rollercoaster few weeks for the Pars.

Michael Tidser’s sacking as head coach has since been followed by the ambitious appointment of former Celtic boss Neil Lennon and the signing of ex-Hoops midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama became the Fifers’ tenth new recruit since the arrival of Park Bench duo James Bord and Evan Sofer as new owners in January.

However, despite the financial incentives needed to entice Lennon and Wanyama to East End Park, as well as the new signings, Cook has told supporters not to worry.

Cook said: “A few fans have raised concerns about the high levels of investment that Park Bench has made in the club after a busy transfer window and then with the additions of Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama.

“I want to assure supporters that James and Evan are aware of the importance of financial stability for the club.

“They are committed to investing in the club (on and off the pitch) to ensure that we have a bright future ahead.

“But this will not be funded by external debt. That’s not their model.”

David Cook on Neil Lennon and Victor Wanyama

Cook, promising regular updates for fans, has also expanded on the arrival of Lennon as well as Wanyama, who was red-carded in his debut against Ayr United at the weekend.

In the online message to supporters, he added: “Quickly, we identified Neil Lennon [after Tidser’s sacking], and thanks to the efforts of our ownership, particularly James Bord, we were able to convince Neil Lennon to join the club.

“Neil is well known for his strong leadership skills and personality. We are already starting to see him make a positive impact on the sporting culture at the club.

“The club was also delighted to welcome Victor Wanyama to the club last week. It’s arguably one of the highest-profile signings in the club’s history, bringing global attention to the Pars.

“Short-term, we hope Victor’s quality and experience, even despite Saturday’s unfortunate dismissal, will help the club and his team-mates in the run-in.”

Meanwhile, Cook has confessed Dunfermline must ‘accept responsibility’ for the failed appointment of Tidser.

The 35-year-old lasted just two months in the role after moving from Kelty Hearts and won just three of his 11 games in charge.

Cook, who admits fan support is crucial against Livingston and Hamilton Accies this week, continued: “Earlier in [March], we made the decision to relieve Michael Tidser of his duties, following some disappointing performances.

“With Michael only being in the role for 60 days, we accept responsibility for this decision. It just didn’t work out the way we all hoped.

“However, Michael still has a bright future ahead of him, and I am sure he will go on to have a successful management career.”