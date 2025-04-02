Raith Rovers striker not expected back until next season following surgery

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton is not expected to play again this season.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since limping off in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline in mid-December.

The former Livingston player returned to training at one point and appeared close to a comeback.

However, he then suffered a setback ahead of the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk on January 19.

The marksman was subsequently sent to see a specialist to seek advice on the best treatment.

And the medics recommended surgery to help strengthen his ankle.

Hamilton is now recovering from his operation but it is not anticipated he will be fit again before the end of the campaign.

As things stand, Rovers have just five fixtures remaining this term, concluding with the away trip to Queen’s Park on May 2, unless they can secure a promotion play-off place in the coming weeks.

Barry Robson: ‘We won’t see him again’

“Jack was operated on,” manager Barry Robson told Courier Sport. “And, fingers crossed, we can get him back for the new season.

“That’s the plan. He won’t play again this season, like Callum Smith

“It was Jack’s ligaments and he got a bit of his ankle rebuilt, so we won’t see him again.”

Smith suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage in the 2-0 win over Ayr United on November 1.