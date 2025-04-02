Neil Lennon reacts to Dunfermline Athletic win over Livingston as he hails players and fan reaction

Neil Lennon spoke of his pride after Dunfermline gave their relegation battle ‘a huge shot in the arm’ with victory over Livingston.

It was a win earned by Ewan Otoo’s 45th-minute strike and a stout defensive display late on to move the team up into eighth in the table and above Saturday’s visitors Hamilton Accies.

The final whistle was greeted by a cacophony of noise as East End Park celebrated what could prove to be a crucial three points.

“I’m delighted, for everyone associated with the club, really,” said Lennon after just his second game in charge. “Especially the supporters, the players, the staff here who have been brilliant with me.

“And obviously, you know, the owner and the chairman who have been really supportive.

“It was a really tough game, we knew it would be. But I thought the players responded magnificently to what we asked them to do.

“And I’m really proud of the players – not only the starting eleven, but the three subs who came on gave us the energy and made us better against a top team in this division.

“So, it’s one step, that’s all it is, in the right direction.

Lennon: ‘The players gave their all’

“It’s a brilliant win for us. It moves us a step up the table. The players are in there tired because they gave us all.

“Psychologically, it’s a huge shot in the arm for everyone.”

On a surface that is still tricky to play passing football, Dunfermline were on the front foot from the off and played with energy and determination.

Livi piled on the pressure late on but the Pars defended steadfastly, and had keeper Tobi Oluwayemi to thank for a brilliant second-half save from Tete Yengi.

“You want to play more football at times, but that’ll eventually come,” added Lennon. “It’s difficult to do that on the pitch.

“And this league is attritional. There’s not much in it.

“We got the goal and I felt we were good value for maybe another couple. We defended set plays well and Tobi had to make one outstanding save when we needed him.

“Look, I’m waxing lyrical because they’ve been in the doldrums a little bit.

“Winning games is really hard at any level. And they deserved to win.”

Asked about the celebrations at the end, he added: “Lovely. Nice connection. Even the reception we got at half-time was outstanding. So I thought the fans were magnificent.”