Neil Lennon reacts to Dunfermline Athletic win over Livingston as he hails players and fan reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon reacts to Dunfermline Athletic win over Livingston as he hails players and fan reaction

The Pars battled to a stirring 1-0 victory to jump to eighth in the Championship.

Neil Lennon raises his fists to celebrate Dunfermline Athletic's win over Livingston.
Neil Lennon raises his fists to celebrate Dunfermline's win over Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon spoke of his pride after Dunfermline gave their relegation battle ‘a huge shot in the arm’ with victory over Livingston.

It was a win earned by Ewan Otoo’s 45th-minute strike and a stout defensive display late on to move the team up into eighth in the table and above Saturday’s visitors Hamilton Accies.

The final whistle was greeted by a cacophony of noise as East End Park celebrated what could prove to be a crucial three points.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Ewan Otoo celebrates the Pars' win.
Ewan Otoo’s first-half goal earned Dunfermline a crucial victory. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I’m delighted, for everyone associated with the club, really,” said Lennon after just his second game in charge. “Especially the supporters, the players, the staff here who have been brilliant with me.

“And obviously, you know, the owner and the chairman who have been really supportive.

“It was a really tough game, we knew it would be. But I thought the players responded magnificently to what we asked them to do.

“And I’m really proud of the players – not only the starting eleven, but the three subs who came on gave us the energy and made us better against a top team in this division.

“So, it’s one step, that’s all it is, in the right direction.

Lennon: ‘The players gave their all’

“It’s a brilliant win for us. It moves us a step up the table. The players are in there tired because they gave us all.

“Psychologically, it’s a huge shot in the arm for everyone.”

On a surface that is still tricky to play passing football, Dunfermline were on the front foot from the off and played with energy and determination.

Livi piled on the pressure late on but the Pars defended steadfastly, and had keeper Tobi Oluwayemi to thank for a brilliant second-half save from Tete Yengi.

“You want to play more football at times, but that’ll eventually come,” added Lennon. “It’s difficult to do that on the pitch.

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon smiles and punches the air in celebration.
Neil Lennon was delighted with Dunfermline’s win over Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“And this league is attritional. There’s not much in it.

“We got the goal and I felt we were good value for maybe another couple. We defended set plays well and Tobi had to make one outstanding save when we needed him.

“Look, I’m waxing lyrical because they’ve been in the doldrums a little bit.

“Winning games is really hard at any level. And they deserved to win.”

Asked about the celebrations at the end, he added: “Lovely. Nice connection. Even the reception we got at half-time was outstanding. So I thought the fans were magnificent.”

More from Football

Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Kieran McAnespie in action for St Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone star Kieran McAnespie recalls unlikely winner in famous Celtic win
Neil Lennon points as he gives Dunfermline Athletic instructions during the win over Livingston.
What changes has Neil Lennon made at Dunfermline Athletic?
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty's Dundee United contract future assessed as Jim Goodwin outlines 'huge belief' in…
Dundee academy graduates Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson
How key are Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson to club's survival hopes?
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone boss admits Jonathan Svedberg has found it 'tough' in Scotland but backs…
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel.
US coach hails 'midfield dynamo' Aaron Essel after loan from St Johnstone confirmed
Ryan Sweeney gets treatment
Ex-Dundee captain hailed as 'warrior' after 'selfless act of bravery' led to hospital treatment
A bright future: United academy graduate Ross Graham.
Ross Graham tipped for summer Scotland call as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty spoke to the media today. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's key training focus ahead of St Mirren clash
3

Conversation