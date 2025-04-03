Caroline Weir’s Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caroline Weir’s Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid ace

The midfielder's story - including her time at Pittencrieff Primary - is told in a new film.

By Ben MacDonald
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
A Dunfermline school janitor has revealed how he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid player Caroline Weir.

Weir, 29, grew up honing her skills in the playground at Pittencrieff Primary before going on to a career as a professional.

Her rise to stardom – including her move to the world’s most famous club – is told in a new film released by the Scottish FA.

Galactica looks back at Weir’s childhood and her subsequent achievements.

In the documentary, Weir reveals how her love of the sport was born in her back garden in Dunfermline.

Caroline Weir honed football skills in ‘always sunny’ Dunfermline

She said: “The earliest memory is probably when I was four and playing in the garden.

“One of my sisters and my brother love football as well.

“I feel like it was always sunny, that’s the memory – obviously it’s not true, because it was Dunfermline.

“In the garden, kicking a ball about; birthday parties being football, everything was just football.

“My dad saw that we were really into our football.

Caroline wearing a Real Madrid kit during a birthday party. Image: Scotland National Team/YouTube

“When we were quite young, he built this wooden board, painted it green and then drew white goals on it.

“My brother and sister, we just spent hours kicking the ball against that board.”

Dad Lindsay said: “It was our next-door neighbour who said to me one day, ‘I think you’ve got a good wee footballer there’.

“She spent hours and hours pretending she was Zinedine Zidane.”

Caroline played among the boys at Pittencrieff Primary.

Real Madrid star Caroline Weir
Weir now plays for Real Madrid. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
School janitor Andrew Patterson. Image: Scotland National Team/YouTube

Speaking in the film, the school’s janitor Andrew Patterson said: “The playtime bell would ring and the first person you’d see out, ball under her arm, would be little Caroline.

“My main worry was, when she was playing games, that she was going to get knocked over because she was that small.

“I didn’t have to worry, because of the ability Caroline had on the ball.

“She was nutmegging kids, her pace, her left foot, the goals she was scoring.”

Life in Dunfermline helped shape Caroline Weir’s career

Caroline’s obvious skills resulted in her playing for Elgin Star FC, an all-boys team.

The Scotland midfielder said: “I think I liked proving myself – obviously I knew there weren’t many other girls playing, if any.

“The odd comment that I would hear, like, ‘Oh, they’ve got a girl in their team, we’ll beat them’ – it does impact you a little bit, even when you’re young.

“I enjoyed trying to prove people wrong, even at a young age. I do think that’s still within me, for sure.

Caroline (top row, second from left) played for the all-boys side Elgin Star. Image: Scotland National Team/YouTube

“As much as the game has gone to these amazing heights, and there’s still a long way to go, there’s still a bit of me that is always trying to prove people wrong, or maybe just prove to myself.

“It’s probably a bit of both, but I think that started back then as well.”

During her time at Dunfermline High School, she would spend her weekends playing for Hibs.

Weir nearly quit after dad told her ‘just come home’

Her time at the club resulted in a move to Arsenal, where – despite her aspirations – she started to doubt herself.

Weir said: “My parents were so supportive.

“My dad always said, ‘No matter what, you can always come home. If it doesn’t work out you can come back and we’ll figure it out’.

“I always had that in the back of my mind, and there were moments where I was super-homesick, not really enjoying the football, finding it really difficult.

Weir discusses her career in the documentary. Image: Scotland National Team/YouTube
Weir’s mum and dad, Mhairi and Lindsay, feature in the movie. Image: Scotland National Team/YouTube

“I was like, ‘This is my dream, but it really doesn’t feel like it. I’m really not loving it’, and dad was like ‘Just come home, it’s fine’.

“As soon as he said that, I was like, ‘I just can’t’.”

Galactica is now available to watch on YouTube.

The Courier has taken a closer look at Weir’s life and career so far.

