What changes has Neil Lennon made at Dunfermline Athletic?

Ewan Otoo's goal earned the Pars a crucial 1-0 victory over the Lions.

Neil Lennon points as he gives Dunfermline Athletic instructions during the win over Livingston.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon got his tenure as Dunfermline boss up and running with a rousing 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday night.

Ewan Otoo was the hero with a fantastic 45th-minute strike that was merited on the strength of the first-half performance.

The Pars then showed other qualities as time dragged on to earn what could prove to be a precious three points in their bid for Championship safety.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to assess the changes Lennon has made in the infancy of his managerial reign.

Ewan Otoo is surrounded by Dunfermline Athletic team-mates as he is congratulated following what proved to be his clinching goal against Livingston.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Substance over style

When he was appointed, Lennon said his aim was for ‘exciting football’ at Dunfermline.

But, at the same time, he refused to make any promises given the team’s precarious position in the table.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss is far from a proponent of the ‘long-ball’ game.

His past history in the dugout is evidence.

Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus clears a ball as Livingston striker Tete Yengi challenges.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But the win over Livingston was built on a simple approach: Defend well, get the ball forward and attack with energy.

Gone were the short goal-kicks, midfield pivots and inverted full-backs of previous regimes.

On an awful East End Park pitch and in the heat of a relegation battle, this was needs must.

With three points safely tucked away, to move up to eighth in the table, there would have been few complaints over a more simple style.

Team selection

Predecessor Michael Tidser arrived at the same time as new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer.

Within days, there was a flood of new recruits, who it was expected would play.

They were not the experienced signings that Tidser wanted but more promising youngsters with little first-team knowhow.

Against Livi, only one of the 2025 arrivals – Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen – made the starting XI.

Craig Clay wins the ball for the Pars with a sliding tackle in the victory over Livingston.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Two more – Archie Stevens and Ephraim Yeboah – came off the bench along with Chris Hamilton to keep the energy levels up.

Injuries will have informed those selection decisions but the line-up was one that was used to the rigours of the Scottish Championship.

Craig Clay came in from the cold for his first start in over four months and was excellent. Matty Todd was influential on his return to the team.

A relegation battle is not the time for experimenting and Lennon got more out of the tried and tested.

Touchline presence

Lennon was a combative midfielder as a player, someone commonly known in football as ‘a winner’.

Never one to take a step back, the Northern Irishman was always up for a battle.

He has been similar in the dugout.

And he expects that 100 per cent commitment, spirit and mettle from his players.

Neil Lennon shouts instructions from his technical area.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

With time ticking away and Livi piling on the pressure in search of an equaliser, Lennon’s voice could be heard clearly amidst the din.

Every long throw and corner – and the Lions had plenty late on – was preceded by loud instructions from the sidelines.

There is nothing unusual in managers giving guidance in such times.

But this was more inspiration to put heads where it might hurt and bodies on the line – and the players responded to their commands.

Reconnecting with supporters

It has been difficult being a Dunfermline fan of late.

Now on their third manager of the season, the team has struggled for most of the current campaign and the spectre of relegation has hung over the club.

A lack of signings last summer took the legs from beneath any possible push for promotion.

And the data-based approach to recruitment in recent months has raised question marks over the future direction of the club under new owners.

Neil Lennon raises his fists to celebrate Dunfermline Athletic's win over Livingston.
Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Lennon’s arrival as manager has brought some excitement and hope, and the win over Livi was an encouraging step forward.

On his arrival, Lennon said, ‘you win the fans around by being positive and getting positive results’.

There definitely seemed more positivity around the club at full-time, and even before then, on Wednesday.

The players, staff and fans lapped it up and all will be desperate for more.

