Ewan Otoo details the qualities Neil Lennon has brought to Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation battle

Neil Lennon is bringing ‘belief, positivity and motivation’ to Dunfermline with a drive for high standards since he took over as manager.

That is the assessment of Ewan Otoo, whose goal delivered a first win as Pars boss for Lennon on Wednesday night.

Otoo became the first player other than Chris Kane to score for the Fifers since mid-January when his 45th-minute strike earned a 1-0 victory over Livingston.

Lennon’s imprint was all over the success, from team selection and a change of tactics to his man-management from the touchline.

And Otoo has been spelling out the impact the former Celtic and Hibernian manager has had at East End Park since being appointed as Michael Tidser’s successor a fortnight ago.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant,” said the 22-year-old midfielder. “He uses all his experiences that he’s got and tries to just get the boys lifted and get us believing in ourselves.

“He makes us believe that we’re good players and we’re good enough to go out and get good performances and get results. He’s been absolutely brilliant for every one of us.

“When it’s coming from someone like him, you soak in every word. It’s an absolutely brilliant experience and a pleasure to work under someone like him.

“So, you just want to really indulge it and really embrace it and hopefully you can get the rewards from that.”

Otoo: Lennon is ‘bringing a lot of belief’

Otoo went on: “He’s bringing a lot of belief, he’s bringing a lot of positivity and motivation every single day.

“And a lot of standards, mainly standards and quality. When you’re below the quality, he’ll let you know.

“That’s why every single day you have to be on it. All the boys are on it every single day because if you’re not you’ll hear it.

“He was behind us all night [on Wednesday]. He wants the best out of us, and we want the best for him as well. So we try and perform for him as well.”

The win will have restored some fractured confidence at the perfect time ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Hamilton Accies.

With now just five games remaining, another victory for Dunfermline would give them a four-point advantage with just 12 to play for.

“Saturday is absolutely massive for us,” continued Otoo. “We knew that before the Livingston game, and it’s the same after that game.

“We just need to go and get another three points. And not focus too much on the table. We have to just go and put in a performance and get three points.

“When you get the winning feeling, you just want to keep chasing it.”