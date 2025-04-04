Dunfermline Athletic relegation rivals could face SPFL points deduction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic relegation rivals could face SPFL points deduction

Any Hamilton Accies sanction could help the Pars in their bid to stay in the Championship.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline midfielder Josh Cooper shoots towards goal in a game against Hamilton Accies.
Dunfermline are battling with Hamilton Accies to avoid relegation from the Championship. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation rivals, Hamilton Accies, could be hit with a points deduction due to a potential breach of SPFL rules.

The penalty would have a massive impact on the Pars’ battle to avoid the drop this season.

The two teams face each other in a massive showdown at East End Park on Saturday.

Just one point separates the sides after Dunfermline leapfrogged this weekend’s opponents with Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Livingston.

Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya challenges Hamilton Accies opponent Reghan Tumilty for a header.
Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya (left) challenges Hamilton Accies opponent Reghan Tumilty for a header in the last meeting between the sides. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

However, news of Hamilton potentially being docked points changes the whole dynamics of the fight at the bottom of the championship.

It is understood that the SPFL have been investigating Accies, who saw their Scottish FA licensing downgraded last month and who it has emerged have doubts over their stadium tenancy for next term.

There are rules in place to govern the standards teams must meet to play in Scotland’s top four divisions.

The SPFL stipulates clubs must have at least a bronze-level licence from the SFA.

Hamilton recently dropped from the requisite bronze to entry level, similar to both Dumbarton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who were sanctioned after going into administration.

Accies have appealed that decision.

Could Dunfermline land Hamilton boost?

A source has told Courier Sport that Hamilton could be treated in a similar fashion to Bonnyrigg Rose, who earlier in the current campaign were docked six points due to not meeting pitch standards at their Midlothian ground.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Under SPFL rules, all clubs have to confirm by 31 March what their registered ground will be for the following season.

“It also remains a fundamental aspect of the SPFL rules that our member clubs have a Scottish FA bronze-level licence.”

As things stand, a six-points penalty for Accies would place them below bottom side Airdrie in the table and plunge John Rankin’s team into major difficulties.

It would also give Dunfermline a massive boost in their bid to avoid both bottom spot in the table and the relegation play-off place that comes with finishing ninth.

Neil Lennon raises his fists to celebrate Dunfermline Athletic's win over Livingston.
Neil Lennon raises his fists to celebrate Dunfermline’s win over Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

New manager Neil Lennon earned his first victory in charge in midweek against Livingston and will be hoping to put daylight between his team and Hamilton with another win this weekend.

But any sanction suffered by Accies, who have also suffered issues with unpaid wages this season, would clearly further help the Pars’ bid to retain their second-tier status.

Our source added: “It is an SPFL requirement that all clubs have a bronze level SFA licence.

“As demonstrated in relation to Bonnyrigg Rose earlier this season, the SPFL considers action where a club is without a bronze-level SFA licence.”

Conversation