Dunfermline Athletic relegation rivals could face SPFL points deduction

Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation rivals, Hamilton Accies, could be hit with a points deduction due to a potential breach of SPFL rules.

The penalty would have a massive impact on the Pars’ battle to avoid the drop this season.

The two teams face each other in a massive showdown at East End Park on Saturday.

Just one point separates the sides after Dunfermline leapfrogged this weekend’s opponents with Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Livingston.

However, news of Hamilton potentially being docked points changes the whole dynamics of the fight at the bottom of the championship.

It is understood that the SPFL have been investigating Accies, who saw their Scottish FA licensing downgraded last month and who it has emerged have doubts over their stadium tenancy for next term.

There are rules in place to govern the standards teams must meet to play in Scotland’s top four divisions.

The SPFL stipulates clubs must have at least a bronze-level licence from the SFA.

Hamilton recently dropped from the requisite bronze to entry level, similar to both Dumbarton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who were sanctioned after going into administration.

Accies have appealed that decision.

Could Dunfermline land Hamilton boost?

A source has told Courier Sport that Hamilton could be treated in a similar fashion to Bonnyrigg Rose, who earlier in the current campaign were docked six points due to not meeting pitch standards at their Midlothian ground.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Under SPFL rules, all clubs have to confirm by 31 March what their registered ground will be for the following season.

“It also remains a fundamental aspect of the SPFL rules that our member clubs have a Scottish FA bronze-level licence.”

As things stand, a six-points penalty for Accies would place them below bottom side Airdrie in the table and plunge John Rankin’s team into major difficulties.

It would also give Dunfermline a massive boost in their bid to avoid both bottom spot in the table and the relegation play-off place that comes with finishing ninth.

New manager Neil Lennon earned his first victory in charge in midweek against Livingston and will be hoping to put daylight between his team and Hamilton with another win this weekend.

But any sanction suffered by Accies, who have also suffered issues with unpaid wages this season, would clearly further help the Pars’ bid to retain their second-tier status.

Our source added: “It is an SPFL requirement that all clubs have a bronze level SFA licence.

“As demonstrated in relation to Bonnyrigg Rose earlier this season, the SPFL considers action where a club is without a bronze-level SFA licence.”