Scotland stars win fans in Dundee cafes ahead of Tannadice clash with Germany

Scotland Women’s footballers have been winning fans in Dundee cafes ahead of a clash against Germany at Tannadice Park.

The players enjoyed a day in Dundee before their Nations League fixture on Friday night.

The team is led by Dunfermline midfielder and Real Madrid star Caroline Weir, who visited Heather Street Food at the V&A with striker Claire Emslie before the game.

Chris Heather, who runs the van, said the players were “really nice” and “humble” as they discussed the upcoming match.

Dundee coffee shop owner ‘couldn’t believe it’ as Real Madrid star visited V&A van

He told The Courier: “They were really nice, they were just out for a walk and we spoke about them playing Germany and how it was going to be a tough game.

“We chatted about who they played for and I don’t watch tons of football so I couldn’t believe it when Caroline said Real Madrid.

“I had noticed their tracksuits but I didn’t know who they were at first.

“They were so humble and down to earth and Claire told me about playing for Angel City FC in Los Angeles.

“They were just having a wander as they were staying in one of the hotels nearby.

“They were just having a coffee.

“They said they wanted a doughnut but they couldn’t as I guess they are on strict diets.”

The pair’s teammates Leah Eddie, Rachel McLauchlan, Chesea Cornet, Kirsty Hanson and Sophie Howard also spent time at Hofn coffee shop on Bank Street.

Leah posted an image of Rachel and Chelsea enjoying a coffee during their visit to the cafe.

The Germans are currently ranked the third-best team in the world and are captained by Bayern Munich star Giulia Gwinn.

Meanwhile, Scotland are ranked 24th in the world.

A new film showing Caroline Weir’s rise to stardom – including her move to the world’s most famous club – is told in a new film released by the Scottish FA.

Caroline wrote on Instagram after the film’s release on Tuesday: “Thank you to the Scottish FA and all the friends, family and teammates who helped bring the story of my career to life.

“I am truly honoured and above all hope that this documentary encourages at least one girl or boy, in Scotland or beyond, to dream big.”