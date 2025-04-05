Barry Robson gives verdict on Raith Rovers progress amid promotion play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson gives verdict on Raith Rovers progress amid promotion play-off hopes

The Stark's Park side sit six points adrift in fifth in the Championship with just five games remaining.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Barry Robson is convinced Raith Rovers are heading in the ‘right direction’ as they make a late push for a shot at promotion.

Robson is the Kirkcaldy club’s third manager of the season and is delighted they are finishing a topsy-turvy campaign looking up the table after flirting with a possible relegation battle a few months ago.

The Stark’s Park men host title-chasing Ayr United on a five-game unbeaten run and with five matches remaining to land fourth spot and a play-off.

To do so, they will have to overhaul a six-point gap to Partick Thistle one place above in the Championship table.

Raith Rovers help Callum Fordyce celebrate his goal in the 3-0 win over Hamilton Accies.
Raith Rovers beat Hamilton Accies 3-0 in their last match. Image: Simon Wootton / SNS Group.

Whatever happens, Robson is satisfied Rovers have made progress since he succeeded Neill Collins in December.

“I think nervy is when you’re in a relegation fight,” Robson told Courier Sport when asked about the emotions of the run-in.

“When I first came into the job, when I looked at it, it probably was what the club was looking at. It was the relegation side.

“It was like, ‘we need to get out of this’. When I came here, people were looking underneath rather than above.

“So I think what we have achieved, what we have done, is we’ve given ourselves an opportunity to have a go up there.”

Robson: ‘We’ve given ourselves a chance’

Robson added: “We’ve come right away from the relegation zone and given ourselves a chance at trying to get up the way.

“So, I think credit has to go to the players and credit to the club.

“We’ve taken the club in the right direction, back up to where we want to be.

“But we’ve still got five games to go, to try and win as many as we can, to try and see if you can push for that fourth position. You’ve got to look at that.”

Robson acknowledges his team face a formidable task in getting the points they need against Ayr.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson claps his hands towards supporters.
Raith Rovers are back at home for the first time since last month’s Fife derby win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The Honest Men need wins themselves to have any chance of reining in Falkirk, who are a huge eight points ahead in top spot, or sealing their current second and an easier path through the play-offs.

Also needing favours from teams elsewhere, Raith are intent on concentrating on the job they have in front of them.

“It’s a cliche, isn’t it?” added Robson, who is waiting for decisions on a couple of players with ‘knocks’. “But everybody’s just got to take care of their own stuff.

“We’ve been in good form, we’ve gone five unbeaten, and we’ve had four games away from home in that run as well.

“So, we’re in a good spot. It’s got to be full pedal to the metal, isn’t it? Keep the boys going, keep going, keep pushing, because you never know in football.”

