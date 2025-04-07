Raith Rovers loan star’s season hangs in balance after being stretchered off

It was a bittersweet afternoon for Barry Robson and Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Dylan Easton produced a moment of magic to secure a crucial 1-0 home victory for Raith over Ayr United in the push for the play-offs.

But on-loan Hearts forward Finlay Pollock was stretchered off with what looks like a season-ending hamstring injury.

Pollock, 20, has become an integral part of the team under Robson, scoring five goals and earning his first Scotland Under-21 call-up last month.

Easton was gutted for his team-mate and admits he will be a big loss.

‘He’s a great kid’

He said: “Finlay’s a big part in how we want to play, how the gaffer wants to play with his pace, his power up front, turning teams.

“Teams are scared of him because of his pace.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air since he came in from Hearts.

“I’m just hoping that it’s nothing too serious but he was in a lot of pain, so fingers crossed for him.”

Rovers boss Robson says the full extent of the injury will be known in the coming days.

He said: “I just hope it’s not a really bad one because he’s been absolutely outstanding for us.

“He’s a great kid. You see his performance levels and the improvement we’ve seen in him.

“We’ve worked really hard with him. Let’s just see how he is, and we’ll make sure we look after him.”