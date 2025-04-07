Raith Rovers loan star’s season hangs in balance after being stretchered off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers loan star’s season hangs in balance after being stretchered off

Finlay Pollock was stretchered off as Raith beat Ayr with what looks like a season-ending hamstring injury.

By Darren Johnstone
Finlay Pollock stretchered off. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Finlay Pollock stretchered off. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

It was a bittersweet afternoon for Barry Robson and Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Dylan Easton produced a moment of magic to secure a crucial 1-0 home victory for Raith over Ayr United in the push for the play-offs.

But on-loan Hearts forward Finlay Pollock was stretchered off with what looks like a season-ending hamstring injury.

Pollock, 20, has become an integral part of the team under Robson, scoring five goals and earning his first Scotland Under-21 call-up last month.

Easton was gutted for his team-mate and admits he will be a big loss.

‘He’s a great kid’

He said: “Finlay’s a big part in how we want to play, how the gaffer wants to play with his pace, his power up front, turning teams.

“Teams are scared of him because of his pace.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air since he came in from Hearts.

“I’m just hoping that it’s nothing too serious but he was in a lot of pain, so fingers crossed for him.”

Finlay Pollock treated by Raith Rovers staff. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dylan Easton celebrates his winner for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Rovers boss Robson says the full extent of the injury will be known in the coming days.

He said: “I just hope it’s not a really bad one because he’s been absolutely outstanding for us.

“He’s a great kid. You see his performance levels and the improvement we’ve seen in him.

“We’ve worked really hard with him. Let’s just see how he is, and we’ll make sure we look after him.”

Conversation