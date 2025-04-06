3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points as Neil Lennon reign suffers major setback against Hamilton

From the high of the midweek victory over Livingston, Dunfermline were brought crashing down in frustrating fashion with their 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

The loss had even more impact since it was against the Pars’ closest rivals in the Championship relegation battle.

Former Raith Rovers defender Reghan Tumilty was Accies’ match-winner with a close-range strike four minutes from the break.

Courier Sport was at a packed East End Park to run the rule over the action.

Drop fight heading for nervy climax

A win over Hamilton would have stretched Dunfermline’s lead over their opponents to four points.

As it turns out, it would also have taken them above Queen’s Park and into seventh.

Crucially, it would have moved them six points ahead of Airdrie at the bottom.

Instead, after one step forward with the win over Livingston, this was another step back.

Just six points now separates the bottom four teams – and the Pars are still deep in trouble.

Airdrie, who at one point languished 13 points adrift at the basement, appear to be on a roll. Accies, meanwhile, will take heart from their first win in six games.

With just four games remaining – and the Fifers facing Queen’s Park and Airdrie in that sequence – it is sink or swim time.

A win is desperately needed at Hampden next Saturday or automatic relegation will become an even more realistic prospect.

Pars’ striking problems persist

Boss Neil Lennon claimed after the match that Dunfermline had dominated against Hamilton.

The statistics back up his assertion.

The Pars enjoyed 57 per cent possession, ten shots to Accies’ five and forced eight corners to their visitors’ one.

But, yet again, they drew a blank in front of goal – something that has been a season-long failing.

It was the 11th time in their last 15 matches they had failed to score.

A dire record, the Fifers are the lowest scorers in the division – six goals worse off than bottom side Airdrie and free-falling Queen’s Park.

Chris Kane was sorely missed due to his on-going calf issues, robbing the Fifers of a more physical presence in attack.

The hope has to be that another week on the training ground can help Lennon come up with a plan to improve the lack of cutting edge that has persisted for too long.

Lennon V officials

Lennon has been in charge for three matches – and has been booked twice already.

It is an indication that the passion he has shown throughout his playing and managerial career is undimmed.

Some might also claim, however, that he oversteps the mark on the touchline too often.

He had every reason to be angered by referee Euan Anderson’s performance on Saturday.

The whistler rarely convinced he was fully in charge of a frenetic clash.

Chalking off Lewis McCann’s close-range strike shortly after the break was a key moment. Denying Ephraim Yeboah a soft-looking penalty claim shortly after was another.

A chat with Scottish FA head of football operations Willie Collum is unlikely to help matters much.

But if it fosters a backs-against-the-wall siege mentality for the final month of the season then it could play a part in the survival effort.