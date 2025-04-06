3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points as Neil Lennon reign suffers major setback against Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline Athletic talking points as Neil Lennon reign suffers major setback against Hamilton

The Pars fell to a 1-0 defeat in a massive relegation clash at East End Park.

A frustrated Matty Todd holds his hands behind his head.
Matty Todd sums up Dunfermline's frustrations against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

From the high of the midweek victory over Livingston, Dunfermline were brought crashing down in frustrating fashion with their 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

The loss had even more impact since it was against the Pars’ closest rivals in the Championship relegation battle.

Former Raith Rovers defender Reghan Tumilty was Accies’ match-winner with a close-range strike four minutes from the break.

Courier Sport was at a packed East End Park to run the rule over the action.

Hamilton Accies defender Reghan Tumilty runs away pointing as he celebrates his goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Hamilton Accies defender Reghan Tumilty was the match winner. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Drop fight heading for nervy climax

A win over Hamilton would have stretched Dunfermline’s lead over their opponents to four points.

As it turns out, it would also have taken them above Queen’s Park and into seventh.

Crucially, it would have moved them six points ahead of Airdrie at the bottom.

Instead, after one step forward with the win over Livingston, this was another step back.

Ephraim Yeboah appears to be pushed off the ball by Hamilton Accies defender Barry Maguire.
Ephraim Yeboah struggles for possession in attack for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Just six points now separates the bottom four teams – and the Pars are still deep in trouble.

Airdrie, who at one point languished 13 points adrift at the basement, appear to be on a roll. Accies, meanwhile, will take heart from their first win in six games.

With just four games remaining – and the Fifers facing Queen’s Park and Airdrie in that sequence – it is sink or swim time.

A win is desperately needed at Hampden next Saturday or automatic relegation will become an even more realistic prospect.

Pars’ striking problems persist

Boss Neil Lennon claimed after the match that Dunfermline had dominated against Hamilton.

The statistics back up his assertion.

The Pars enjoyed 57 per cent possession, ten shots to Accies’ five and forced eight corners to their visitors’ one.

But, yet again, they drew a blank in front of goal – something that has been a season-long failing.

Matty Todd fires in a shot for the Pars.
Matty Todd fires in a shot for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

It was the 11th time in their last 15 matches they had failed to score.

A dire record, the Fifers are the lowest scorers in the division – six goals worse off than bottom side Airdrie and free-falling Queen’s Park.

Chris Kane was sorely missed due to his on-going calf issues, robbing the Fifers of a more physical presence in attack.

The hope has to be that another week on the training ground can help Lennon come up with a plan to improve the lack of cutting edge that has persisted for too long.

Lennon V officials

Lennon has been in charge for three matches – and has been booked twice already.

It is an indication that the passion he has shown throughout his playing and managerial career is undimmed.

Some might also claim, however, that he oversteps the mark on the touchline too often.

He had every reason to be angered by referee Euan Anderson’s performance on Saturday.

Neil Lennon kicks out at a bottle in the Dunfermline technical area.
Neil Lennon shows his frustrations on the sidelines. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The whistler rarely convinced he was fully in charge of a frenetic clash.

Chalking off Lewis McCann’s close-range strike shortly after the break was a key moment. Denying Ephraim Yeboah a soft-looking penalty claim shortly after was another.

A chat with Scottish FA head of football operations Willie Collum is unlikely to help matters much.

But if it fosters a backs-against-the-wall siege mentality for the final month of the season then it could play a part in the survival effort.

