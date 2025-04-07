Raith Rovers star Finlay Pollock has scan amid prospect of season-ending hamstring injury

Raith Rovers expect to discover in the next 24 hours the extent of Finlay Pollock’s injury amid the probability that his season is over.

The on-loan Hearts forward suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ayr United.

The 20-year-old left the pitch on a stretcher and looked distraught as he was treated by the club’s medical team.

He has undergone a scan (on Monday), with the results anticipated within 24 hours of the medical examination.

Whilst the extent of the damage is not yet known, it is understood Pollock departed Stark’s Park on Saturday night on crutches and there are fears it could be severe.

Raith team-mate Lewis Vaughan suffered a serious hamstring injury back in September and required surgery.

He was sidelined for over five months as a result.

Blow to Raith Rovers

If, as expected, Pollock is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign at the very least, it will be a significant blow to Raith for the run-in.

Already short of options in attack, the Scotland U/21 cap has been a revelation in a more central role.

He has netted six times this season – five in his last 12 games – to help Rovers keep pressure on Partick Thistle in fourth spot as they hunt a promotion play-off place.

However, if the youngster is ruled out of the remaining four league matches, as well as the play-offs should Barry Robson’s side get there, it would be a major setback.

“He’s been terrific for us, Finlay,” Robson told Raith TV. “We’ve worked really hard with him as a player to get him to where he is right now.

“And that’s just an unfortunate one.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious but we will back him all the way and so will Hearts.

“He’s a terrific talent and a terrific kid, and he will be fine. We hope it’s not a bad one. But he will be fine, because he’s got some great years ahead of him.”