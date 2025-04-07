Raith Rovers star Finlay Pollock has scan amid prospect of season-ending hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers star Finlay Pollock has scan amid prospect of season-ending hamstring injury

The on-loan Hearts youngster was crocked in the 1-0 win over Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff.
Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group

Raith Rovers expect to discover in the next 24 hours the extent of Finlay Pollock’s injury amid the probability that his season is over.

The on-loan Hearts forward suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ayr United.

The 20-year-old left the pitch on a stretcher and looked distraught as he was treated by the club’s medical team.

Finlay Pollock leaves the Stark's Park pitch on a stretcher.
Finlay Pollock leaves the Stark’s Park pitch on a stretcher. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.

He has undergone a scan (on Monday), with the results anticipated within 24 hours of the medical examination.

Whilst the extent of the damage is not yet known, it is understood Pollock departed Stark’s Park on Saturday night on crutches and there are fears it could be severe.

Raith team-mate Lewis Vaughan suffered a serious hamstring injury back in September and required surgery.

He was sidelined for over five months as a result.

Blow to Raith Rovers

If, as expected, Pollock is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign at the very least, it will be a significant blow to Raith for the run-in.

Already short of options in attack, the Scotland U/21 cap has been a revelation in a more central role.

He has netted six times this season – five in his last 12 games – to help Rovers keep pressure on Partick Thistle in fourth spot as they hunt a promotion play-off place.

However, if the youngster is ruled out of the remaining four league matches, as well as the play-offs should Barry Robson’s side get there, it would be a major setback.

Finlay Pollock celebrates with the Raith Rovers fans after his Fife derby goal against Dunfermline.
Finlay Pollock celebrates with the Raith Rovers fans after his Fife derby goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“He’s been terrific for us, Finlay,” Robson told Raith TV. “We’ve worked really hard with him as a player to get him to where he is right now.

“And that’s just an unfortunate one.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious but we will back him all the way and so will Hearts.

“He’s a terrific talent and a terrific kid, and he will be fine. We hope it’s not a bad one. But he will be fine, because he’s got some great years ahead of him.”

