Dunfermline Athletic chief hails bumper fan backing and spells out hopes for relegation run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic chief hails bumper fan backing and spells out hopes for relegation run-in

The Pars dropped to ninth in the Championship after slipping to a frustrating 1-0 defeat at the weekend.

Matty Todd fires in a right-footed shot for Dunfermline Athletic.
Matty Todd shoots at goal for Dunfermline with the packed East End Park crowd visible behind. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

David Cook has hailed the Dunfermline Athletic fans for coming out in force at the weekend – and hopes they can rally round the team during the relegation run-in.

Encouraged by the East End Park club’s cut-price ‘Football for a Fiver’ initiative, Saturday’s clash with Hamilton Accies was watched by 7,636 supporters.

With the visitors bringing just short of a 300-strong backing, the Pars faithful numbered 7,344 for Neil Lennon’s side’s frustrating 1-0 defeat.

The relegation tussle, which saw the Fifers drop to ninth in the Championship table, attracted the biggest crowd in Scotland outside the Rangers-Hibernian Premiership clash at Ibrox.

A total of 8,558 – boosted by a packed Bairns end – took in Dunfermline’s 3-3 draw with Falkirk back in December.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But chairman and chief executive Cook believes Saturday was the largest home following in at least 10 years.

And, with vital East End Park encounters to come against Partick Thistle and Airdrie, as well as trips to face Queen’s Park on Saturday and Morton on the final day of the regular campaign, he admits the only thing that was missing on Saturday was a positive result.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the crowd,” Cook told Courier Sport.

“To have just short of 7,500 home fans, it was probably our biggest home attendance in more than a decade.

“So, we are blown away with the support.

David Cook: ‘It was amazing backing’

“Obviously, we’re all disappointed we couldn’t send them home happy with a win.

“But it was amazing backing and testament to the size of the fanbase at Dunfermline Athletic.

“Despite having our challenges with results, I think you could see the supporters are really behind Neil (Lennon) and the team and the club under the new ownership.

“I think we’re all moving in the right direction.”

A frustrated Matty Todd holds his hands behind his head.
Matty Todd sums up Dunfermline’s frustrations against Hamilton Accies. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Addressing a pivotal final four fixtures, he added: “It would be great if some of those who maybe came for the first time are back for the rest of the run-in.

“And for those who maybe came to their first game in a while, then maybe that has given them the bug again.

“Hopefully we’ll see them again at the next couple of games to try and help the team get over the line.

“The run-in is massive for us and them coming to the game and getting behind the team does help and does drive them on.

“So, all the backing is really, really appreciated by the club.”

More from Football

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Inside Sam Cleall-Harding's shock Dundee United debut: The 5 minute warning and Jim Goodwin's…
Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on…
Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won't be this month
15
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher says Perth side were written off before shock Celtic…
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United's Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me - here's my…
Simon Murray
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified
Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff.
Raith Rovers star Finlay Pollock has scan amid prospect of season-ending hamstring injury
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Ex-Dundee No 2 back in charge of Premier League outfit for final 7 matches…
Declan Gallagher, left, was pivotal to a super team effort in the capital
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United stalwart after faultless Tynecastle showing: 'Lesser characters would have…
St Johnstone's match-winner Daniels Balodis at full-time.
4 talking points as St Johnstone pick up THE shock result of Premiership season…

Conversation