Dunfermline Athletic chief hails bumper fan backing and spells out hopes for relegation run-in

David Cook has hailed the Dunfermline Athletic fans for coming out in force at the weekend – and hopes they can rally round the team during the relegation run-in.

Encouraged by the East End Park club’s cut-price ‘Football for a Fiver’ initiative, Saturday’s clash with Hamilton Accies was watched by 7,636 supporters.

With the visitors bringing just short of a 300-strong backing, the Pars faithful numbered 7,344 for Neil Lennon’s side’s frustrating 1-0 defeat.

The relegation tussle, which saw the Fifers drop to ninth in the Championship table, attracted the biggest crowd in Scotland outside the Rangers-Hibernian Premiership clash at Ibrox.

A total of 8,558 – boosted by a packed Bairns end – took in Dunfermline’s 3-3 draw with Falkirk back in December.

But chairman and chief executive Cook believes Saturday was the largest home following in at least 10 years.

And, with vital East End Park encounters to come against Partick Thistle and Airdrie, as well as trips to face Queen’s Park on Saturday and Morton on the final day of the regular campaign, he admits the only thing that was missing on Saturday was a positive result.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the crowd,” Cook told Courier Sport.

“To have just short of 7,500 home fans, it was probably our biggest home attendance in more than a decade.

“So, we are blown away with the support.

David Cook: ‘It was amazing backing’

“Obviously, we’re all disappointed we couldn’t send them home happy with a win.

“But it was amazing backing and testament to the size of the fanbase at Dunfermline Athletic.

“Despite having our challenges with results, I think you could see the supporters are really behind Neil (Lennon) and the team and the club under the new ownership.

“I think we’re all moving in the right direction.”

Addressing a pivotal final four fixtures, he added: “It would be great if some of those who maybe came for the first time are back for the rest of the run-in.

“And for those who maybe came to their first game in a while, then maybe that has given them the bug again.

“Hopefully we’ll see them again at the next couple of games to try and help the team get over the line.

“The run-in is massive for us and them coming to the game and getting behind the team does help and does drive them on.

“So, all the backing is really, really appreciated by the club.”