Could sacked Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser return to Kelty Hearts after resignation of ex-Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Could sacked Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser return to Kelty Hearts after resignation of ex-Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew?

Mulgrew lasted less than 3 months in the job at New Central Park.

By Iain Collin
Charlie Mulgrew.
Charlie Mulgrew has resigned as Kelty Hearts boss. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Sacked Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser could return to the dugout with Kelty Hearts following the departure of Charlie Mulgrew.

The League One side are expected to make a move for their former boss after Mulgrew resigned from his post at New Central Park.

Mulgrew lasted just 11 games in charge following his appointment in mid-Jamuary.

The former Dundee United defender led his side to only one win and his tenure ended in embarrassing fashion with a 6-0 hammering at home to Dumbarton at the weekend.

A gloomy looking Michael Tidser, the former Dunfermline Athletic head coach.
Former Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Ironically, Tidser was also in charge of Dunfermline for only 11 matches before being axed just two months into a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Pars.

Kelty confirmed the resignation of Mulgrew, and the exit of number two Mark Kerr, on Tuesday evening.

They said in a statement: “Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that manager Charlie Mulgrew has today tendered his resignation from the post, which has been accepted by the club board.

“We can also confirm that assistant-manager Mark Kerr will leave the club by mutual agreement.

“Although only with the club for a short period, the board would like to place on record their recognition and thanks for the hard work Charlie and Mark have done on the club’s behalf during their tenure.

Tidser’s ill-fated move to Dunfermline

“Everyone at New Central Park would like to wish Charlie and Mark the very best of fortune for their future ventures.”

Tidser attracted attention to his fledgling managerial career with an impressive 18-month stint in charge at Kelty after moving from player to player-boss.

However, the 35-year-old’s switch to Dunfermline proved ill-fated.

The former Morton and Celtic midfielder won just three of his 11 games at the helm and never really got the Pars fans onside.

He was sacked three weeks ago and was replaced by ex-Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.

More from Football

Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury.
St Johnstone boss reveals extent of 'big' Drey Wright injury blow
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United duo sent for injury scans as Jim Goodwin guards against 'anything sinister'
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium traffic plans blasted by transport chiefs as John Nelms row erupts
26
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Inside Sam Cleall-Harding's shock Dundee United debut: The 5 minute warning and Jim Goodwin's…
Tony Docherty is positive about his team ahead of Friday's Scottish Cup clash. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hoping for full Dundee squad to face Hibs with positive updates on…
Matty Todd fires in a right-footed shot for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline Athletic chief hails bumper fan backing and spells out hopes for relegation run-in
Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won't be this month
21
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher says Perth side were written off before shock Celtic…
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
LEE WILKIE: I saw Dundee United's Sam Cleall-Harding compared to me - here's my…
Simon Murray
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's star man Simon Murray is showing why Scotland talk is justified
2

Conversation