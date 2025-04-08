Could sacked Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser return to Kelty Hearts after resignation of ex-Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew?

Sacked Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser could return to the dugout with Kelty Hearts following the departure of Charlie Mulgrew.

The League One side are expected to make a move for their former boss after Mulgrew resigned from his post at New Central Park.

Mulgrew lasted just 11 games in charge following his appointment in mid-Jamuary.

The former Dundee United defender led his side to only one win and his tenure ended in embarrassing fashion with a 6-0 hammering at home to Dumbarton at the weekend.

Ironically, Tidser was also in charge of Dunfermline for only 11 matches before being axed just two months into a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Pars.

Kelty confirmed the resignation of Mulgrew, and the exit of number two Mark Kerr, on Tuesday evening.

They said in a statement: “Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that manager Charlie Mulgrew has today tendered his resignation from the post, which has been accepted by the club board.

“We can also confirm that assistant-manager Mark Kerr will leave the club by mutual agreement.

“Although only with the club for a short period, the board would like to place on record their recognition and thanks for the hard work Charlie and Mark have done on the club’s behalf during their tenure.

Tidser’s ill-fated move to Dunfermline

“Everyone at New Central Park would like to wish Charlie and Mark the very best of fortune for their future ventures.”

Tidser attracted attention to his fledgling managerial career with an impressive 18-month stint in charge at Kelty after moving from player to player-boss.

However, the 35-year-old’s switch to Dunfermline proved ill-fated.

The former Morton and Celtic midfielder won just three of his 11 games at the helm and never really got the Pars fans onside.

He was sacked three weeks ago and was replaced by ex-Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.