Raith Rovers balancing planning for next season with promotion push as player contracts near end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers balancing planning for next season with promotion push as player contracts near end

Boss Barry Robson has been speaking to Courier Sport about work taking place 'in the background'.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson admits planning for next season is always ongoing ‘in the background’ – but insists Raith Rovers are fully focused on their promotion push.

The Stark’s Park side have lifted themselves to within just three points of Partick Thistle in the play-off place in fourth.

They are determined to give their all in an attempt to finish a topsy-turvy campaign on a major high on the pitch.

But, with a host of notable players soon coming out of contract, there is also important work to be done off the field.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski sits on the Stark's Park pitch.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski is one of the players out of contract this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Robson took over in December but without much opportunity to revamp the squad he inherited until this summer.

However, he is determined the necessary business of this point in the season will not be a distraction in the bid to make the play-offs.

“Obviously, we’re professional as a club,” Robson told Courier Sport. “We’re looking at things with regards to possible signings. We’ve also got some really good players here that we like.

“But that’s stuff that’s done in the background, out of the way.

“Myself and John [Potter, technical director] go through a lot of stuff. We know what we want, although there’s a difference between knowing what you want and getting what you want.

Raith contracts ending

“But, as you’ve seen, all the main focus has been on the games. And it will continue to be that.”

Including loan players and those on short-term deals, around a dozen players are coming into the final few weeks of their current contracts.

They include the likes of Aidan Connolly, Kevin Dabrowski, Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews.

Given recent game-time, some appear more likely than others to be offered fresh terms.

But Robson insists that should not change their motivation over the coming weeks, given the possible need for some to impress suitors elsewhere.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“We want to keep performing. And the players want to keep performing, whether they’re here or whether they leave,” he added.

“You have to perform for the club you’re at or you have to perform to go to another club.

“It’s always the same in football. It never changes. You can never switch off.

“And this goes for any player at any club anywhere. If you’re trying to move away, you need to perform well to get another club or you won’t get one.

“So it’s going to be full on right ’til the end of the season.”

More from Football

Keith Bray at East End Park, holding up a Dunfermline Athletic shirt.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder gives lowdown on Pars signing Keith Bray
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge
Billy Koumetio
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio plans 'big impact' as he opens up on pride at Dundee…
Alistair Stevenson has made a huge contribution to St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson to step down - and into club's hall…
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee's new stadium push in stirring 'Open Your Gates'…
5
Dundee's greatest ever goalscorer Alan Gilzean (left) and the current top scorer at Dens Simon Murray (right.
Dundee's greatest scoring streaks: Where does Simon Murray rank as fresh Alan Gilzean run…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms
New Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon throws his arms out and shouts.
Dunfermline Athletic hold talks with SFA to raise refereeing concerns
Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – 'I heard a crack and thought my…

Conversation