Raith Rovers balancing planning for next season with promotion push as player contracts near end

Barry Robson admits planning for next season is always ongoing ‘in the background’ – but insists Raith Rovers are fully focused on their promotion push.

The Stark’s Park side have lifted themselves to within just three points of Partick Thistle in the play-off place in fourth.

They are determined to give their all in an attempt to finish a topsy-turvy campaign on a major high on the pitch.

But, with a host of notable players soon coming out of contract, there is also important work to be done off the field.

Robson took over in December but without much opportunity to revamp the squad he inherited until this summer.

However, he is determined the necessary business of this point in the season will not be a distraction in the bid to make the play-offs.

“Obviously, we’re professional as a club,” Robson told Courier Sport. “We’re looking at things with regards to possible signings. We’ve also got some really good players here that we like.

“But that’s stuff that’s done in the background, out of the way.

“Myself and John [Potter, technical director] go through a lot of stuff. We know what we want, although there’s a difference between knowing what you want and getting what you want.

Raith contracts ending

“But, as you’ve seen, all the main focus has been on the games. And it will continue to be that.”

Including loan players and those on short-term deals, around a dozen players are coming into the final few weeks of their current contracts.

They include the likes of Aidan Connolly, Kevin Dabrowski, Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews.

Given recent game-time, some appear more likely than others to be offered fresh terms.

But Robson insists that should not change their motivation over the coming weeks, given the possible need for some to impress suitors elsewhere.

“We want to keep performing. And the players want to keep performing, whether they’re here or whether they leave,” he added.

“You have to perform for the club you’re at or you have to perform to go to another club.

“It’s always the same in football. It never changes. You can never switch off.

“And this goes for any player at any club anywhere. If you’re trying to move away, you need to perform well to get another club or you won’t get one.

“So it’s going to be full on right ’til the end of the season.”