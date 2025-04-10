EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder gives lowdown on Pars signing Keith Bray

New Year signing Keith Bray has been tipped to make a splash when he completes his move to Dunfermline this summer.

Paul Allan, who until being released last summer had spent all his career with the Pars, is currently a team-mate of Bray at Inverness Caley Thistle.

He has seen the youngster flourish this season in testing times for the Highlanders, who were plunged into administration and have been battling for League One safety following a 15-point deduction.

And, with Bray bagging a first-ever senior hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Cove Rangers, Allan has no doubts the 19-year-old can make an impact on the first-team at East End Park.

“He’s been excellent for us,” Allan said of Bray, who was loaned straight back to Inverness after joining Dunfermline in early February.

“He’s played various positions, and he’s done well wherever he’s played. So credit to him, he’s done really well and deserves his move.

“He’s a hard-working lad. In training, he works his socks off every day, and then the same on game-day. He doesn’t mind getting stuck in about it.

“I think he’s progressed as the season’s gone on, especially from when I came in.

“He’s always been confident for a young player. He doesn’t mind speaking out if he’s not happy with something in training or whatever.

Allan: ‘Conversations about Dunfermline’

“So, fair play to him, and I hope he does well when he goes down to Dunfermline.

“We’ve had conversations about Dunfermline. We travel to training together and he’s asked me what it’s like. We have a bit of banter about it and I think he’ll enjoy it when he does go down.”

Bray’s treble at the weekend took his season’s tally to an impressive ten.

Starting out as a right-back, the teenager has played in numerous positions this term and has proven his credentials further forward.

That versatility could come in handy for the Pars. And Allan reckons his goal-scoring knack could also be very welcome at East End Park.

“I don’t think he’d be able to tell you that, to be honest,” Allan said when Courier Sport asked him about Bray’s best position.

“Obviously, when Dunfermline did sign him, he was playing right-back at the time.

“The weeks before they signed him, he got three goals in three games, all playing as a right-back, from corners and set-pieces.

“So that maybe played a part in him getting the move.

“He’s obviously just got a knack for it. He seems to get in good areas; he just seems to get in the right position and times it well.”