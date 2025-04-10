EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder gives lowdown on Pars signing Keith Bray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder gives lowdown on Pars signing Keith Bray

Paul Allan has spoken to Courier Sport about his Inverness Caley Thistle team-mate who bagged a weekend hat-trick.

Keith Bray at East End Park, holding up a Dunfermline Athletic shirt.
Dunfermline's January signing, Keith Bray. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

New Year signing Keith Bray has been tipped to make a splash when he completes his move to Dunfermline this summer.

Paul Allan, who until being released last summer had spent all his career with the Pars, is currently a team-mate of Bray at Inverness Caley Thistle.

He has seen the youngster flourish this season in testing times for the Highlanders, who were plunged into administration and have been battling for League One safety following a 15-point deduction.

And, with Bray bagging a first-ever senior hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-0 win away to Cove Rangers, Allan has no doubts the 19-year-old can make an impact on the first-team at East End Park.

Keith Bray in action for Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

“He’s been excellent for us,” Allan said of Bray, who was loaned straight back to Inverness after joining Dunfermline in early February.

“He’s played various positions, and he’s done well wherever he’s played. So credit to him, he’s done really well and deserves his move.

“He’s a hard-working lad. In training, he works his socks off every day, and then the same on game-day. He doesn’t mind getting stuck in about it.

“I think he’s progressed as the season’s gone on, especially from when I came in.

“He’s always been confident for a young player. He doesn’t mind speaking out if he’s not happy with something in training or whatever.

Allan: ‘Conversations about Dunfermline’

“So, fair play to him, and I hope he does well when he goes down to Dunfermline.

“We’ve had conversations about Dunfermline. We travel to training together and he’s asked me what it’s like. We have a bit of banter about it and I think he’ll enjoy it when he does go down.”

Bray’s treble at the weekend took his season’s tally to an impressive ten.

Starting out as a right-back, the teenager has played in numerous positions this term and has proven his credentials further forward.

That versatility could come in handy for the Pars. And Allan reckons his goal-scoring knack could also be very welcome at East End Park.

Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline.
Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I don’t think he’d be able to tell you that, to be honest,” Allan said when Courier Sport asked him about Bray’s best position.

“Obviously, when Dunfermline did sign him, he was playing right-back at the time.

“The weeks before they signed him, he got three goals in three games, all playing as a right-back, from corners and set-pieces.

“So that maybe played a part in him getting the move.

“He’s obviously just got a knack for it. He seems to get in good areas; he just seems to get in the right position and times it well.”

More from Football

Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge
Billy Koumetio
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio plans 'big impact' as he opens up on pride at Dundee…
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Raith Rovers balancing planning for next season with promotion push as player contracts near…
Alistair Stevenson has made a huge contribution to St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson to step down - and into club's hall…
Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Hollywood star Brian Cox joins Dundee's new stadium push in stirring 'Open Your Gates'…
5
Dundee's greatest ever goalscorer Alan Gilzean (left) and the current top scorer at Dens Simon Murray (right.
Dundee's greatest scoring streaks: Where does Simon Murray rank as fresh Alan Gilzean run…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron: Talks over Rangers fee have begun reveals Dundee chief John Nelms
New Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon throws his arms out and shouts.
Dunfermline Athletic hold talks with SFA to raise refereeing concerns
Dundee United stalwart and vice-captain Declan Gallagher
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace Declan Gallagher – 'I heard a crack and thought my…

Conversation