Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon gets formal warning from SFA following referee comments

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon has been given a formal warning from the SFA following his criticism of referees at the weekend.

The governing body made their move after the former Celtic and Hibernian manager’s comments in the wake of his side’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

The Northern Irishman was booked for the second time in three games and questioned Euan Anderson’s decision to chalk off a ‘perfectly good goal’ from Lewis McCann early in the second-half for a foul on Accies keeper Dean Lyness.

Lennon, who also said his side could ‘possibly’ have had a penalty for a push on Ephraim Yeboah, claimed Anderson had ‘guessed more than anything else’.

He went on to say, ‘I don’t know if Hamilton beat us today or the referee’s decisions beat us today’.

Revealing Dunfermline would seek talks with the SFA’s head of referee operations, Willie Collum, Lennon also said: “That’s three games now I’ve been at this level and the standard of refereeing has been abysmal.”

The comments did not go down too well at the SFA and reached the desk of compliance officer Martin Black.

Lennon’s future conduct

It was decided it did not merit any disciplinary action on this occasion.

But it is understood Black issued a formal warning to Lennon as to his future conduct.

The 53-year-old has four massive games remaining of his initial short-term deal at Dunfermline and his presence in the dugout will be vital in the coming weeks.

It means he will have to ensure he does not cross the line of acceptable behaviour if he is to be available to lead the Pars to the Championship safety they crave.