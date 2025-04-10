Raith Rovers suffer major blow as Finlay Pollock returns to Hearts with ‘season-ending’ injury

Finlay Pollock’s season is over after he was sent back to Hearts for treatment and further assessment of his hamstring injury.

The on-loan youngster pulled up in pain during last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United.

After lengthy treatment, he left the pitch on a stretcher with what has now been confirmed was a campaign-ending issue.

With fears he could need surgery, the 20-year-old has since undergone scans to explore the extent of the damage to his hamstring.

And the Scotland U/21 cap has now returned to his parent club as consultation on his treatment plan continues.

A statement from Raith said: “At last Saturday’s match against Ayr United, loanee Finlay Pollock sustained a season-ending hamstring injury.

“After an initial scan on Monday, Finlay now requires further specialist assessment to determine the full extent of the injury and the next steps.

“He will return to his parent club, Heart of Midlothian, for these assessments, bringing his time as a Rovers player to an early end.

“Everyone at Raith Rovers would like to thank Finlay for his outstanding contribution this season, and we wish him all the best in his recovery and future career.”

Pollock injury leaves Raith short in attack

Pollock’s absence leaves Raith short of options in attack at a crucial stage in the campaign as they try to overtake Partick Thistle in fourth.

With Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith already out with long-term injuries, Pollock was pressed into action in a more central role after arriving as a winger.

With five goals in his last 12 games, it has been a successful switch.

But his injury could now open up an opportunity for Lewis Vaughan, who has started just once – when Pollock was on international duty – in six appearances since returning from his own hamstring operation.