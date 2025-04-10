Raith Rovers suffer major blow as Finlay Pollock returns to Hearts with ‘season-ending’ injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers suffer major blow as Finlay Pollock returns to Hearts with ‘season-ending’ injury

The attacker suffered a serious hamstring problem in the 1-0 win over Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Finlay Pollock in pensive mood for Raith Rovers.
Finlay Pollock has returned to Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Finlay Pollock’s season is over after he was sent back to Hearts for treatment and further assessment of his hamstring injury.

The on-loan youngster pulled up in pain during last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United.

After lengthy treatment, he left the pitch on a stretcher with what has now been confirmed was a campaign-ending issue.

With fears he could need surgery, the 20-year-old has since undergone scans to explore the extent of the damage to his hamstring.

Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff.
Finlay Pollock is treated by Raith Rovers medical staff. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group

And the Scotland U/21 cap has now returned to his parent club as consultation on his treatment plan continues.

A statement from Raith said: “At last Saturday’s match against Ayr United, loanee Finlay Pollock sustained a season-ending hamstring injury.

“After an initial scan on Monday, Finlay now requires further specialist assessment to determine the full extent of the injury and the next steps.

“He will return to his parent club, Heart of Midlothian, for these assessments, bringing his time as a Rovers player to an early end.

“Everyone at Raith Rovers would like to thank Finlay for his outstanding contribution this season, and we wish him all the best in his recovery and future career.”

Pollock injury leaves Raith short in attack

Pollock’s absence leaves Raith short of options in attack at a crucial stage in the campaign as they try to overtake Partick Thistle in fourth.

With Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith already out with long-term injuries, Pollock was pressed into action in a more central role after arriving as a winger.

With five goals in his last 12 games, it has been a successful switch.

But his injury could now open up an opportunity for Lewis Vaughan, who has started just once – when Pollock was on international duty – in six appearances since returning from his own hamstring operation.

