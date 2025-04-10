Neil Lennon opens up on Dunfermline Athletic’s referee talks with Scottish FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neil Lennon opens up on Dunfermline Athletic’s referee talks with Scottish FA

The Pars held discussions with the governing body's referees department earlier this week.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has welcomed Dunfermline’s ‘honest and open conversation’ with the Scottish FA over the Pars’ refereeing concerns.

Lennon indicated after last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies that the Fifers would be seeking talks with the SFA’s head of refereeing Willie Collum.

That call took place on Tuesday, with Lennon and members of his football staff presenting a list of specific incidents that had sparked their concerns.

Tom Murphy, deputy head of refereeing, and former English Premier League whistler Martin Atkinson, the recently-appointed VAR manager, represented the SFA.

Neil Lennon speaks to referee Grant Irvine after Dunfermline's victory over Livingston.
Neil Lennon (right) speaks to referee Grant Irvine (centre) after Dunfermline’s victory over Livingston. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Lennon, who has been booked twice in three games since returning to the dugout, branded the standard of officiating since his Dunfermline appointment as ‘abysmal’ in the wake of the Accies loss.

His post-match comments led to a formal warning from SFA compliance officer Martin Black.

But he says he was content with Tuesday’s discussions.

“We had a good chat with Tom Murphy and Martin Atkinson,” said Lennon. “That was fruitful, yes.

“It was quite an honest and open conversation, which was good of them. [That was] fair. That’s all we’re asking for.

“You don’t want to be doing it every week, that’s for sure.

“But I think it was important from us and from myself that we made our concerns known and they were very receptive to that.

“Let’s leave it at that.”

Lennon on Hampden return

Meanwhile, Lennon is looking forward to making his return to Hampden as manager as Dunfermline seek to extricate themselves from relegation trouble.

A victory over Queen’s Park would take them above their hosts on goal difference and away from the ninth place they dropped into with defeat to Hamilton.

“I was there during Covid and we [Celtic] won the [2019/20 Scottish] Cup,” added Lennon when asked by Courier Sport about playing at a largely-empty national stadium this weekend. “That was an eerie experience.

“I think the pitch will be good, so we’re looking forward to that. It’s a big, wide pitch and a good surface.

“It might change the way we play a little bit. We can maybe play a little bit more progressive and with a little bit more control.

Neil Lennon raises his fists to celebrate Dunfermline Athletic's win over Livingston.
Neil Lennon is optimistic Dunfermline can make it an enjoyable return to Hampden for him as manager. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“It’s difficult out there [at East End Park], as you can imagine. It’s not conducive to playing any sort of football, really.

“It is just about playing for territory and percentages and stuff like that.

“So, I’m sure the players are looking forward to playing at Hampden as well.

“It’s always good to go there at any time. And this is an important game for the players, me and the club, so we’re looking forward to it.”

More from Football

Owen Beck trudges off with injury in his final Blackburn appearance. Image: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck 'devastated' after season ended by injury
Finlay Pollock in pensive mood for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers suffer major blow as Finlay Pollock returns to Hearts with 'season-ending' injury
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon gets formal warning from SFA following referee comments
Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee freeze season ticket prices a year on from fan criticism
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
42
Keith Bray at East End Park, holding up a Dunfermline Athletic shirt.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder gives lowdown on Pars signing Keith Bray
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin talks new contracts, summer recruitment and Dundee United style critics
3
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge
Billy Koumetio
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Koumetio plans 'big impact' as he opens up on pride at Dundee…
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson on the training pitch.
Raith Rovers balancing planning for next season with promotion push as player contracts near…

Conversation