Neil Lennon opens up on Dunfermline Athletic’s referee talks with Scottish FA

Neil Lennon has welcomed Dunfermline’s ‘honest and open conversation’ with the Scottish FA over the Pars’ refereeing concerns.

Lennon indicated after last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies that the Fifers would be seeking talks with the SFA’s head of refereeing Willie Collum.

That call took place on Tuesday, with Lennon and members of his football staff presenting a list of specific incidents that had sparked their concerns.

Tom Murphy, deputy head of refereeing, and former English Premier League whistler Martin Atkinson, the recently-appointed VAR manager, represented the SFA.

Lennon, who has been booked twice in three games since returning to the dugout, branded the standard of officiating since his Dunfermline appointment as ‘abysmal’ in the wake of the Accies loss.

His post-match comments led to a formal warning from SFA compliance officer Martin Black.

But he says he was content with Tuesday’s discussions.

“We had a good chat with Tom Murphy and Martin Atkinson,” said Lennon. “That was fruitful, yes.

“It was quite an honest and open conversation, which was good of them. [That was] fair. That’s all we’re asking for.

“You don’t want to be doing it every week, that’s for sure.

“But I think it was important from us and from myself that we made our concerns known and they were very receptive to that.

“Let’s leave it at that.”

Lennon on Hampden return

Meanwhile, Lennon is looking forward to making his return to Hampden as manager as Dunfermline seek to extricate themselves from relegation trouble.

A victory over Queen’s Park would take them above their hosts on goal difference and away from the ninth place they dropped into with defeat to Hamilton.

“I was there during Covid and we [Celtic] won the [2019/20 Scottish] Cup,” added Lennon when asked by Courier Sport about playing at a largely-empty national stadium this weekend. “That was an eerie experience.

“I think the pitch will be good, so we’re looking forward to that. It’s a big, wide pitch and a good surface.

“It might change the way we play a little bit. We can maybe play a little bit more progressive and with a little bit more control.

“It’s difficult out there [at East End Park], as you can imagine. It’s not conducive to playing any sort of football, really.

“It is just about playing for territory and percentages and stuff like that.

“So, I’m sure the players are looking forward to playing at Hampden as well.

“It’s always good to go there at any time. And this is an important game for the players, me and the club, so we’re looking forward to it.”