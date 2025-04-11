Michael Tidser breaks silence on Dunfermline Athletic sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Michael Tidser breaks silence on Dunfermline Athletic sacking

The 35-year-old lasted just two months in the hotseat with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
Sacked Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Michael Tidser has revealed how his Dunfermline sacking turned his life “upside down” and reduced his children to tears.

But he is determined to learn lessons from the ill-fated spell with the Pars as he seeks a return to management.

The 35-year-old lasted just two months in the job at East End Park before being ruthlessly axed last month in the wake of a Fife derby defeat to rivals Raith Rovers.

In post for 11 games, the Pars won only three of them.

And Tidser admits going quickly from Kelty Hearts to Dunfermline and then out of work in the space of a few weeks was an emotional rollercoaster for him and his family.

Sacked Dunfermline Athletic boss Michael Tidser holds his head in his hands.
Michael Tidser shows his frustration during defeat against Hamilton Accies in his spell as Dunfermline boss. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“Listen, it’s been really difficult,” said Tidser, who could return to Kelty following Charlie Mulgrew’s departure.

“I feel like my life’s kind of been turned upside down.

“From going from part-time, being a player and a manager, to then full-time and obviously the inevitable, you know, getting the sack.

“It’s been difficult but it’s a major learning curve for me.

“The biggest thing for me was, the opportunity to go to Dunfermline was one I couldn’t turn down, especially at 35 years of age.

Dunfermline ‘a fantastic club’

“I’ll place it on record, it’s a fantastic club, with really good people.

“But, in terms of myself, I certainly learned a lot and, going forward in the future, I think it’ll stand me in good stead.”

Speaking to The Footballer’s Football Show podcast, he added: “I’m still young.

“We all want to stay in football.

“But it just shows you that you can go from having interviews and getting jobs, to then, bump, you’re done.

“That’s football, and I try to explain that to my two young boys (Aaron and Josh), who are football daft, that it’s a ruthless business.

“My kids were visibly upset, they were crying their eyes out, and worried about their dad, and what’s going to happen.

Former Par head coach Michael Tidser holds his hands to his face.
Michael Tidser (centre) is determined to learn the lessons of his brief spell in charge of Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“But it’s par for the course at times. It’s never easy, but it’s something you need to take on the chin.

“And you quickly dust yourself down. You need to then try and focus on another challenge, and see what’s out there, and hopefully doors can open.”

Tidser has confessed that defeats against relegation rivals Airdrie (3-0 in his first league game in charge) and Hamilton (1-0 in his fourth-last match) were particularly damaging.

And, despite never fully winning over the Dunfermline supporters, he has praised them for backing the team through difficult times.

He looks back on his short spell with the Pars as a harsh lesson and is convinced the club can survive in the Championship with Neil Lennon now at the helm.

Tidser: ‘I didn’t want to change’

However, despite the difficulties, the former Celtic and Morton player is adamant his football principles have not been altered by the experience.

“This is going to come across as kind of arrogant,” he added. “But I didn’t want to change because I genuinely believe, for longevity, that’s the way you’ll (get success).

“I remember seeing an interview with Ange Postecoglou, and it’s something that always stuck with me, he says that football always tries to change you.

“And it did, there were loads of times that I thought about it.

“But I tried to stick to what I knew, because over the 18 months at Kelty, I’d seen results, I’d seen how it worked.

“But, going into a club with the players there already, that’s trying to fit square pegs in round holes at times. And that’s probably my biggest takeaway, that’s my biggest learning curve.”

More from Football

Dundee player Fin Robertson runs past a Hibs player
Dundee face 'different animal' Hibs - as team news, referee and how to watch…
Simon Murray with boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
'Age is no issue for Dundee star Simon Murray - he's improving and there's…
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
St Johnstone boss lays down Tannadice challenge for Adama Sidibeh
Declan Gallagher is all smiles at Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher outlines contract hope as Dundee United defender reveals coaching duties
Simon Murray
Debate: Should Dundee FC striker Simon Murray be in Steve Clarke's next Scotland squad?
13
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
Uche Ikpeazu takes significant stride towards St Johnstone debut as boss talks Drey Wright…
Vicko Sevelj, left, and Ross Graham both missed out in Gorgie.
Vicko Sevelj and Ross Graham injury verdicts as Dundee United lose key man for…
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon opens up on Dunfermline Athletic's referee talks with Scottish FA
Owen Beck trudges off with injury in his final Blackburn appearance. Image: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck 'devastated' after season ended by injury
Finlay Pollock in pensive mood for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers suffer major blow as Finlay Pollock returns to Hearts with 'season-ending' injury

Conversation