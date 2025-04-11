Barry Robson on how Raith Rovers fill Finlay Pollock void and Airdrie’s challenge to promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson on how Raith Rovers fill Finlay Pollock void and Airdrie’s challenge to promotion hopes

The Stark's Park side are trying to rein in Partick Thistle in fourth.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has backed Lewis Vaughan to step up for Raith Rovers following the departure of the injured Finlay Pollock.

On-loan Pollock has returned to parent club Hearts after sustaining a season-ending hamstring issue in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Ayr United.

Following scans, the 20-year-old is still waiting for final clarity on how to proceed with his recovery.

With Raith already missing strikers Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith, attacking options are thin on the ground.

Finlay Pollock is wheeled away on a stretcher during Raith Rovers' win over Ayr United.
Finlay Pollock was taken off the pitch on a stretcher during the win over Ayr United. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.

However, Vaughan, last season’s top scorer with 19 goals, has himself now fully recovered from hamstring surgery.

And Robson is confident the 29-year-old can help Rovers as they shoot for a promotion play-off place.

“We’ve not had much luck with strikers since I’ve been here,” Robson said in a conversation with Courier Sport.

“We’ve just seen Lewis return recently and now we’ve lost Finlay, and obviously we’re already without Jack [Hamilton] and Callum [Smith].

“So, it’s not been easy to try and freshen up our attack and mix and match them and help them, and be even more aggressive as a team.

Robson: ‘Vaughan can score goals’

“But Lewis [Vaughan] is one that I really like as a player. Everybody knows that.

“We’re taking our time with him. We’ve started him and we’ve put him on as a sub.

“And he’s got a lot more training time in him as well.

“So, yes, he’s a good player, a good kid and he’s one that can come into the team and score goals. It’s good to have him back.”

As well as their striking issues, Raith were also short in defence for last weekend’s win over Ayr.

Finlay Pollock and Lewis Vaughan give each other high fives.
Lewis Vaughan (right) comes on as a substitute for Finlay Pollock in Raith Rovers’ defeat against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Euan Murray and Liam Dick were both unavailable through injury and Paul Hanlon battled through the pain barrier to last the 90 minutes.

However, all three have trained in recent days and should be fit to face bottom side Airdrie as Rovers seek to close the gap on Partick Thistle three points ahead in fourth.

“It’s a huge game for us again,” added Robson. “And it’s a difficult game. Airdrie are in a false position in the league.

“We need to concentrate and hopefully we can get the fans behind us and create a good atmosphere to help us along the way.”

