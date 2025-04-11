Tommy Fogarty desperate for Dunfermline Athletic survival after Birmingham City’s promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Fogarty desperate for Dunfermline Athletic survival after Birmingham City’s promotion

The on-loan Pars defender is hopeful of being involved with his parent club next season.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Tommy Fogarty in pensive mood.
Dunfermline defender Tommy Fogarty. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Tommy Fogarty hopes to make the most of Birmingham City’s promotion next season – but insists he is fully focused on Dunfermline’s current relegation battle first.

The defender is on a season-long loan from the Blues and revelled in his parent club clinching their return to the English Championship in midweek.

With another year left on his contract in the Midlands, the 20-year-old would love to be involved at first-team level with the St Andrew’s outfit.

But, having just got back into the Dunfermline side under Neil Lennon, there is no sense the Northern Ireland U/21 cap has anything else on his mind other than helping secure the Pars’ Championship safety.

Tommy Fogarty slides in to dispossess Falkirk attacker Aidan Nesbitt.
Tommy Fogarty has added some steel to the Dunfermline defender. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Promotion is not a surprise for Birmingham, it was coming,” said Fogarty ahead of Dunfermline’s trip to face Queen’ Park. “I’m interested more to see how we get on next season.

“It’s a strong squad, definitely. The club’s definitely on the rise, with good owners. Similar to here, they got new investors recently. They’re not afraid to help the team and it’s worked so far.

“Do I hope to be part of that? Yes, 100 per cent.

“I’ll see what the plans are. I’ve got another year on my contract and I’ll try and finish as strong as I can here.

Fogarty: Pars and Dunfermline ‘on the rise’

“It’s similar to here. I’m confident both clubs are on the rise.

“Our target here is just to stay in the league, as simple as that really. But there’s no boundaries to where this club can also go, similar to Birmingham.”

Fogarty started just three of previous manager Michael Tidser’s 11 matches in charge.

But he was restored to the starting line-up in Lennon’s second game against Livingston before retaining his place as Dunfermline slipped to ninth with the 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies last weekend.

Tommy Fogarty shakes hands with Pars team-mate Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.
Tommy Fogarty (left) is back in the Dunfermline defence after previously losing his place to Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (right). Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Just six points now separate the bottom four teams in the Championship, and the Pars know they will go above Queen’s Park if they can win at Hampden.

“We’re all just trying to remain calm,” continued Fogarty. “The gaffer’s really good at keeping us calm, one game at a time.

“We’re not looking at, ‘if this happens, we’ll be fine’ or whatever. Just take the games as they come.

“Every game is like a cup final, really.

“It’s so tight down there. We’re all aware of how tight it is. It’s can we get three points and then move on to the next one?”

