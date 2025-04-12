Jamie Gullan addresses new contract hopes, ‘best spell’ at Raith Rovers and play-off charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Gullan addresses new contract hopes, ‘best spell’ at Raith Rovers and play-off charge

The former Hibernian striker returned to Stark's Park for a fifth separate stint in January.

Jamie Gullan in action for Raith Rovers against Falkirk.
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Jamie Gullan is convinced he is currently enjoying the best spell of his five Raith Rovers stints – and hopes it will earn him a new deal.

The 25-year-old returned to the Kirkcaldy club on a short-term contract in January after a year away with Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

Initially short of match fitness, the former Hibernian player took a few weeks to hit his stride with Raith.

However, with a double in the recent 3-3 draw with Morton, the marksman is finding the consistency of performance he craved.

Discussions over new deals are on hold as Rovers mount a late bid for a promotion play-off place.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson gives out instructions to striker Jamie Gullan.
Jamie Gullan gets instructions from Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson (left). Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

But Gullan, who had three loans with Raith before signing a permanent deal for his fourth stay in January 2022, has left the Stark’s Park hierarchy in no doubt where he wants to see his future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season,” Gullan said speaking exclusively to Courier Sport.

“Obviously, I came in after not playing a lot of football and the deal to the end of the season was good.

“It meant I could come home, I could play games and get back into it. So it’s worked out well.

Gullan: ‘Best spell I’ve had’

“I’ve played every game. And I think performances have been good.

“So, we’ll just see what happens.

“I had to prove my fitness because I’d been out the game for three months. I had to prove I could perform and kind of fit back into the team.

“And I think, in terms of consistent performances, it has probably been the best spell I’ve had at Raith. Definitely.

Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.
Jamie Gullan spent the first half of last season at Raith Rovers before departing for Dundalk. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“I’m back playing football with a smile on my face, enjoying it every day.

“I’d love a few more goals. I think I’ve had chances in games where, on another day, I could have had a few more goals.

“But hopefully I can chip in with more goals and I’d be happy with the contribution.”

Raith host Airdrie this afternoon aiming for a win to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches after last weekend’s 1-0 success against Ayr United.

Raith hoping ‘things fall into place’

Then, it will be over to Partick Thistle just three points ahead to see if they can keep their noses in front in their home encounter with eighth-placed Hamilton Accies.

“We’d obviously rather have it in our own hands and be in control,” added Gullan. “But all we can do is focus on each game.

“We’re waiting on other teams kind of beating Thistle and doing us a favour. But we just need to do our job and hope that other things fall into place.

“And, until it’s mathematically impossible, we’ll be fighting for every ball.”

Conversation