Jamie Gullan addresses new contract hopes, ‘best spell’ at Raith Rovers and play-off charge

Jamie Gullan is convinced he is currently enjoying the best spell of his five Raith Rovers stints – and hopes it will earn him a new deal.

The 25-year-old returned to the Kirkcaldy club on a short-term contract in January after a year away with Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

Initially short of match fitness, the former Hibernian player took a few weeks to hit his stride with Raith.

However, with a double in the recent 3-3 draw with Morton, the marksman is finding the consistency of performance he craved.

Discussions over new deals are on hold as Rovers mount a late bid for a promotion play-off place.

But Gullan, who had three loans with Raith before signing a permanent deal for his fourth stay in January 2022, has left the Stark’s Park hierarchy in no doubt where he wants to see his future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season,” Gullan said speaking exclusively to Courier Sport.

“Obviously, I came in after not playing a lot of football and the deal to the end of the season was good.

“It meant I could come home, I could play games and get back into it. So it’s worked out well.

Gullan: ‘Best spell I’ve had’

“I’ve played every game. And I think performances have been good.

“So, we’ll just see what happens.

“I had to prove my fitness because I’d been out the game for three months. I had to prove I could perform and kind of fit back into the team.

“And I think, in terms of consistent performances, it has probably been the best spell I’ve had at Raith. Definitely.

“I’m back playing football with a smile on my face, enjoying it every day.

“I’d love a few more goals. I think I’ve had chances in games where, on another day, I could have had a few more goals.

“But hopefully I can chip in with more goals and I’d be happy with the contribution.”

Raith host Airdrie this afternoon aiming for a win to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches after last weekend’s 1-0 success against Ayr United.

Raith hoping ‘things fall into place’

Then, it will be over to Partick Thistle just three points ahead to see if they can keep their noses in front in their home encounter with eighth-placed Hamilton Accies.

“We’d obviously rather have it in our own hands and be in control,” added Gullan. “But all we can do is focus on each game.

“We’re waiting on other teams kind of beating Thistle and doing us a favour. But we just need to do our job and hope that other things fall into place.

“And, until it’s mathematically impossible, we’ll be fighting for every ball.”