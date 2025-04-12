Neil Lennon hails Dunfermline Athletic’s Hampden win as he makes Chris Kane vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon hails Dunfermline Athletic’s Hampden win as he makes Chris Kane vow

The Pars lifted themselves out of the bottom two with a 1-0 victory over Queen's Park.

Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Chris Kane (centre) celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline team-mates Lewis McCann (left) and Matty Todd. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neil Lennon has vowed to wrap ‘talisman’ Chris Kane in cotton wool after the striker earned Dunfermline what could be a vital win in their relegation battle.

The former St Johnstone striker drilled in a loose ball with 20 minutes remaining at Hampden to defeat Queen’s Park 1-0.

The victory lifts the Pars into eighth on goal difference and out of the dreaded play-off spot they occupied before kick-off.

It was a thoroughly-deserved success – and one that was badly needed given Airdrie’s point against Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies’ triumph over Partick Thistle.

“We will have to wait and see how crucial that win was,” said Lennon. “We will have to wait and see how the next three games go.

Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon shouts and points on the sidelines.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“It was just important to win and keep that confidence going.

“We dominated this game and deserved to win. The players worked really hard, they’ve had a good week, and it’s a crucial three points.

“But it’s still a four-team scrap.

“I said last week it’s going to flip-flop and it has again. It will flip-flop again as we go along.”

Dunfermline dominated possession and efforts at goal but Kane hit the post with one effort in the 29th minute and it took them until the 70th minute to earn the breakthrough.

Lennon: ‘One of the hardest jobs’

Craig Clay did brilliantly to battle for possession and play in Lewis McCann and, when Calum Ferrie palmed away his low cross, Kane was on hand to hammer into the unguarded net.

“The players are driving me crazy,” added Lennon, who was on his best behaviour after this week being given a Scottish FA warning for critical comments about referees.

“This is one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had. We are putting an enormous amount of work in and the players are responding great but they just lack that bit of quality sometimes.

“In Chris Kane we have a goal-scorer, which is priceless at this level.

“We needed him today. We missed him last week and I’m going to wrap him up in cotton wool for the rest of the season.

Chris Kane took his season’s tally to 12 with Dunfermline’s winner. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“We just need to get him out there because he’s got that talismanic type of character about him.”

Meanwhile, Lennon – who has had plenty of success as a player and manager at Hampden – has urged his players to enjoy their victory at the national stadium.

“The club is under my skin,” he said. “There’s good people and you want to do well for them. So, there’s a lot of happy faces.

“I said to the players, it’s all about feeling in the game. It’s not about medals and money, it’s about the feeling you get from a win.

“You can’t replicate that. They’ll go home tonight and get a real buzz out of it. But they’ve got to go again on Monday.”

