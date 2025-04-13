3 Dunfermline talking points as relegation battle takes another twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline talking points as relegation battle takes another twist

Courier Sport looks back at what could prove a crucial 1-0 victory for the Pars at Hampden.

Chris Kane runs away with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Dunfermline Athletic against Queen's Park.
Chris Kane's goal proved the winner for Dunfermline against Queen's Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s rollercoaster climax to the season continued with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Queen’s Park as the relegation battle took another twist.

The richly-deserved victory at Hampden leapfrogged them over their hosts and into the safety of eighth spot.

Chris Kane was again the hero for the Pars with his clinical strike 20 minutes from the end.

Courier Sport was at the national stadium to assess the performance and its consequences.

Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Chris Kane (centre) celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline team-mates Lewis McCann (left) and Matty Todd. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Pars are three wins from safety

With just three games remaining, Championship safety is in Dunfermline’s hands.

They know that if they can win their next three games – at home to Partick Thistle and Airdrie and away to Morton – they should avoid the drop.

They were in a similar position just a matter of days ago after victory over Livingston lifted them into eighth.

Only for defeat to Hamilton to plunge them back into danger.

Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo sticks out a leg as he tries to reach the ball in a tackle.
Ewan Otoo (top) battles for possession against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

However, this time there are just those three matches remaining to negotiate.

They have been described as ‘cup finals’ and the Fifers certainly treated their trip to Hampden that way.

Before the 90 minutes were up they were attempting to keep the ball by the corner flag.

It was the kind of savvy game management that will be required again in the coming weeks.

Solving a problem like Chris Kane

It goes without saying that to get the wins they need, Dunfermline will have to score goals.

Again, that proved a struggle.

And, once more, they ended up relying on Kane.

Boss Neil Lennon described the former St Johnstone striker as ‘talismanic’ after his match-winning display and promised to ‘wrap him in cotton wool’.

DAFC boss Neil Lennon has a word in the ear of Pars striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon (right) and striker Chris Kane hatch a plan at Hampden. Image:  Craig Brown / DAFC.

Given his importance to the attack, the 30-year-old’s lingering calf problems have hampered not only him but the team.

Kane hit the post in the first-half with an opening he might have done better with.

But he was in the right place at the right time when needed in the 70th minute.

The Pars could do with others stepping up in the coming weeks, but Kane is showing signs he might just be able to do it on his own if needed.

Experience shows

It was a line-up with pockets of experience that got the job done at the national stadium.

Craig Clay was excellent at the heart of the midfield and played a key role in sparking Kane’s goal with tenacity and a smart ball wide to Lewis McCann.

And Kane showed that striker’s instinct to get on the end of Calum Ferrie’s parry.

In the second-half, David Wotherspoon came off the bench to calm the midfield and Victor Wanyama made a late cameo in injury-time.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon was well served by his more experienced players against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

But at the heart of Dunfermline’s defensive display was skipper Kyle Benedictus.

The centre-half has been magnificent in recent games, with resolute performances and a calming influence on Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Tommy Fogarty either side of him.

He has had an almost magnetic-looking quality for any ball into the box and has barely lost an aerial duel – if at all.

Dunfermline are going to need all that experience if they are to get themselves over the line in this relegation scrap.

