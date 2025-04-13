23 best pictures as Arbroath title triumph sparks pitch invasion and jubilant celebrations

Arbroath sealed the League One title on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over Stenhousemuir.

There were jubilant scenes at Gayfield as fans invaded the pitch after the Red Lichties’ triumph, which sealed the club’s return to the Championship.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for the Angus club.

Arbroath were bottom of Scottish football’s third tier in August, after three league games, prompting the sacking of manager Jim McIntyre.

But David Gold and Colin Hamilton, long-serving players, took the reins at Gayfield and transformed the team’s fortunes.

Gold wrote on X: “What a day, what a performance to get the job done…boys deserve all the plaudits they get.

“Certainly a day I’m never going to forget.”

These are the best pictures from a memorable day in Arbroath, on and off the pitch.