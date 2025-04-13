23 best pictures as Arbroath title triumph sparks pitch invasion and jubilant celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
23 best pictures as Arbroath title triumph sparks pitch invasion and jubilant celebrations

The League One heroics cap a remarkable turnaround for the Angus side.

Scott Stewart celebrates with supporters at full-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Scott Stewart celebrates with supporters at full-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Reporter

Arbroath sealed the League One title on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over Stenhousemuir.

There were jubilant scenes at Gayfield as fans invaded the pitch after the Red Lichties’ triumph, which sealed the club’s return to the Championship.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for the Angus club.

Arbroath were bottom of Scottish football’s third tier in August, after three league games, prompting the sacking of manager Jim McIntyre.

But David Gold and Colin Hamilton, long-serving players, took the reins at Gayfield and transformed the team’s fortunes.

Gold wrote on X: “What a day, what a performance to get the job done…boys deserve all the plaudits they get.

“Certainly a day I’m never going to forget.”

These are the best pictures from a memorable day in Arbroath, on and off the pitch.

Keith Watson surrounded by fans. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Arbroath co-managers Colin Hamilton (L) and David Gold celebrate. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
David Gold gets a selfie request. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Calum Gallagher enjoys a beer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Sam Stanton, on loan from Raith Rovers, with his family. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Celebrations begin. Image: Dave Johnston
Arbroath players with Arbroath co-manager David Gold. Image: Dave Johnston
Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring his second. Image: Dave Johnston
Andy Winter makes it 4-0. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Arbroath fans ahead of the match. Image: Paul Reid
Nicola Arnott, Kerrylyn Booth, Carol Shand and Caitlin Beattie before the match. Image: Paul Reid
The celebrations start early. Image: Paul Reid
Supporters pictured in the build up to the match. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath fans in the pub before the game. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath faithful in good spirits before the match. Image: Paul Reid
Excitement builds at Gayfield. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath fan James Beattie with his son Harris, one. Image: Paul Reid
Supporters prepare for title-clinching fixture. Image: Paul Reid
There was family fortune as Arbroath clinched League One title. Image: Paul Reid
Fans head to the match. Image: Paul Reid
Volunteers at Gayfield. Image: Paul Reid
Fans toast title win. Image: Paul Reid

Conversation