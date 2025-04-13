Football 23 best pictures as Arbroath title triumph sparks pitch invasion and jubilant celebrations The League One heroics cap a remarkable turnaround for the Angus side. Scott Stewart celebrates with supporters at full-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS By Reporter April 13 2025, 1:23pm April 13 2025, 1:23pm Share 23 best pictures as Arbroath title triumph sparks pitch invasion and jubilant celebrations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5221211/arbroath-title-celebrations-pictures-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Arbroath sealed the League One title on Saturday with a 4-0 home win over Stenhousemuir. There were jubilant scenes at Gayfield as fans invaded the pitch after the Red Lichties’ triumph, which sealed the club’s return to the Championship. It caps a remarkable turnaround for the Angus club. Arbroath were bottom of Scottish football’s third tier in August, after three league games, prompting the sacking of manager Jim McIntyre. But David Gold and Colin Hamilton, long-serving players, took the reins at Gayfield and transformed the team’s fortunes. Gold wrote on X: “What a day, what a performance to get the job done…boys deserve all the plaudits they get. “Certainly a day I’m never going to forget.” These are the best pictures from a memorable day in Arbroath, on and off the pitch. Keith Watson surrounded by fans. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Arbroath co-managers Colin Hamilton (L) and David Gold celebrate. Image: Ross Parker/SNS David Gold gets a selfie request. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Calum Gallagher enjoys a beer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Sam Stanton, on loan from Raith Rovers, with his family. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Celebrations begin. Image: Dave Johnston Arbroath players with Arbroath co-manager David Gold. Image: Dave Johnston Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring his second. Image: Dave Johnston Andy Winter makes it 4-0. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Arbroath fans ahead of the match. Image: Paul Reid Nicola Arnott, Kerrylyn Booth, Carol Shand and Caitlin Beattie before the match. Image: Paul Reid The celebrations start early. Image: Paul Reid Supporters pictured in the build up to the match. Image: Paul Reid Arbroath fans in the pub before the game. Image: Paul Reid Arbroath faithful in good spirits before the match. Image: Paul Reid Excitement builds at Gayfield. Image: Paul Reid Arbroath fan James Beattie with his son Harris, one. Image: Paul Reid Supporters prepare for title-clinching fixture. Image: Paul Reid There was family fortune as Arbroath clinched League One title. Image: Paul Reid Fans head to the match. Image: Paul Reid Volunteers at Gayfield. Image: Paul Reid Fans toast title win. Image: Paul Reid
