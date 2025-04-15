Chris Kane’s value to Dunfermline Athletic broken down as striker sets new personal goals record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Chris Kane’s value to Dunfermline Athletic broken down as striker sets new personal goals record

The ex-St Johnstone favourite was the Pars' match-winner in their crucial 1-0 win over Queen's Park.

Neil Lennon shakes hands with Pars striker Chris Kane.
Chris Kane (right) has been described as 'talismanic' by Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Another Chris Kane goal earned Dunfermline a crucial three points at the weekend – and ensured he will celebrate a record-breaking season.

The former St Johnstone striker’s 70th-minute clincher in the 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park took him past his previous highest tally for a campaign.

The 30-year-old now has 12 goals from 30 appearances for the Fifers, including eight from his last 14 outings.

His previous best was 11 in season 2017/18 when he netted five times on loan at Queen of the South in the Championship and six for parent club St Johnstone.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane runs away with his arms outstretched after his clinching goal against Queen's Park.
Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

He also managed ten in 20 matches on loan at Dumbarton in 2013/14.

Kane’s exploits at Hampden led boss Neil Lennon to pledge he would wrap the Pars’ top scorer in cotton wool for the rest of the season because of his ‘talismanic’ quality.

And one look at his goals across the campaign is an indication why Lennon is right to recognise the key importance of the marksman.

Kane has struggled to shake off a troublesome calf problem – a remnant from his injury battles returning from a knee injury at Saints.

But, when he has played, his contributions have been vital in the Fifers’ relegation battle.

Kane points to victories

On top of his winner at the weekend, he single-handedly earned the wins against Morton last month, with a double in a 2-1 victory, and Raith Rovers, with a hat-trick in February’s 3-1 derby triumph.

His solitary strike also grabbed the Pars a point in the 1-1 draw against Airdrie in October and he contributed a penalty in the 3-3 draw with Falkirk in December.

All in all, his goals have directly won Dunfermline 11 of their 33 points so far this term.

He has also found the net against all of the Fifers’ remaining opponents – Partick Thistle, Airdrie and Morton.

With Kane in the team, Dunfermline have a 1.16 points-per-game ratio and just 0.5 points per game when he does not play.

Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Chris Kane (centre) celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline team-mates Lewis McCann (left) and Matty Todd. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Speaking after his match-winner at the national stadium at the weekend, Kane seemed in determined mood.

He said: “Hopefully it’s not my last one. I want to score more, I want to score in every game.

“If I do get more goals it’s brilliant for me but it’s staying in this league that’s the most important thing right now.”

The problem is that of Dunfermline’s goals in 2025, Kane has scored half of them (seven) – including six of their last seven.

No wonder Lennon is desperate to ensure his star striker stays fit for the run-in.

More from Football

Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Barry Robson happy with 'hungry to learn' Raith Rovers as promotion play-off bid nears…
Dundee defender Clark Robertson in action against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every game is a 'six-pointer' for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs…
Dundee United's Ross Docherty jinks with possession against St Johnstone
Ross Docherty dubbed 'one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premiership' as Dundee…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan
Dundee were well-beaten at Easter Road. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's mentality problem showed in Hibs defeat
Emmanuel Adegboyega was the match-winner.
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee United are perfectly placed in post-split race
Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Dundee United's Premiership post-split fixtures IN FULL: Tangerines bid to spoil Celtic title party…
Charlie Reilly in action for Dundee FC
Dundee's post-split fixtures revealed IN FULL with final day blockbuster lined up
3
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty shake hands after Dundee beat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and potentially HUGE last day clash…
Hibs celebrate against Dundee
5 Dundee talking points from Hibs dismay - how worried should we be for…

Conversation