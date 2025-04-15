Chris Kane’s value to Dunfermline Athletic broken down as striker sets new personal goals record

Another Chris Kane goal earned Dunfermline a crucial three points at the weekend – and ensured he will celebrate a record-breaking season.

The former St Johnstone striker’s 70th-minute clincher in the 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park took him past his previous highest tally for a campaign.

The 30-year-old now has 12 goals from 30 appearances for the Fifers, including eight from his last 14 outings.

His previous best was 11 in season 2017/18 when he netted five times on loan at Queen of the South in the Championship and six for parent club St Johnstone.

He also managed ten in 20 matches on loan at Dumbarton in 2013/14.

Kane’s exploits at Hampden led boss Neil Lennon to pledge he would wrap the Pars’ top scorer in cotton wool for the rest of the season because of his ‘talismanic’ quality.

And one look at his goals across the campaign is an indication why Lennon is right to recognise the key importance of the marksman.

Kane has struggled to shake off a troublesome calf problem – a remnant from his injury battles returning from a knee injury at Saints.

But, when he has played, his contributions have been vital in the Fifers’ relegation battle.

Kane points to victories

On top of his winner at the weekend, he single-handedly earned the wins against Morton last month, with a double in a 2-1 victory, and Raith Rovers, with a hat-trick in February’s 3-1 derby triumph.

His solitary strike also grabbed the Pars a point in the 1-1 draw against Airdrie in October and he contributed a penalty in the 3-3 draw with Falkirk in December.

All in all, his goals have directly won Dunfermline 11 of their 33 points so far this term.

He has also found the net against all of the Fifers’ remaining opponents – Partick Thistle, Airdrie and Morton.

With Kane in the team, Dunfermline have a 1.16 points-per-game ratio and just 0.5 points per game when he does not play.

Speaking after his match-winner at the national stadium at the weekend, Kane seemed in determined mood.

He said: “Hopefully it’s not my last one. I want to score more, I want to score in every game.

“If I do get more goals it’s brilliant for me but it’s staying in this league that’s the most important thing right now.”

The problem is that of Dunfermline’s goals in 2025, Kane has scored half of them (seven) – including six of their last seven.

No wonder Lennon is desperate to ensure his star striker stays fit for the run-in.