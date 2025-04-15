Barry Robson happy with ‘hungry to learn’ Raith Rovers as promotion play-off bid nears climax

Barry Robson has praised his Raith Rovers side for being hungry to learn as they continue their bid to snatch a promotion play-off place away from Partick Thistle.

The Stark’s Park side missed an opportunity to pull level with the Jags at the weekend when they could only draw at home to Airdrie.

But the 1-1 scoreline tells only part of the story.

Coming from behind to eke out a point – after Chris Mochrie had denied them a sixth clean sheet in seven games – proved a tenacity previously missing at times this season.

It also stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches – and, with more possession and 15 shots to their visitors’ five, they could easily have earned more than a draw.

When Raith lost 3-0 to Ayr United in Robson’s first game in charge in January, they were sixth but only five points above rivals Dunfermline in second-bottom spot and eight away from Thistle.

With three games to go, they are 13 above a relegation play-off place and now just two off fourth.

“Even when I first came in, I think people tend to forget the games that we had,” Robson said in conversation with Courier Sport.

Robson: Raith have ‘looked a different team’

“We played Celtic away [in the Scottish Cup], Ayr United away, Falkirk away.

“We played lots of games [five of his first six games in charge] away without much training time on the pitch.

“But, even then, thinking of my second game, how good we were [in the 2-1 cup win] against Falkirk?

“The boys learned pretty quickly and I think we’ve looked a different team. Credit to the players for that.

“For me as a manager, all you can ask for is players to be willing and hungry to learn.

“And for them to listen to the detail you give them and making sure they run and they give their best.

“Every one of them do that – because if they don’t, it’s pretty simple with me, you just don’t play.

“But I’ve never had that with them. They’re really receptive. They really want to do well and that’s credit to them.”

Robson: ‘We believe’

Raith would now love for old foes Dunfermline to do them a favour by defeating Partick this weekend, although Rovers face a formidable task in going away to title-chasing Falkirk.

Robson is convinced the Kirkcaldy side can still rein in Thistle.

“It’s not slipped away, not a chance,” he told Raith TV. “There’s no way that’s slipped away from us for play-offs.

“We’re only two points behind and we’ve got three games to go. We believe and the players will believe.”