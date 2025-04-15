Barry Robson happy with ‘hungry to learn’ Raith Rovers as promotion play-off bid nears climax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson happy with ‘hungry to learn’ Raith Rovers as promotion play-off bid nears climax

The Kirkcaldy side missed an opportunity to draw level with Partick Thistle when they drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie.

Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Boss Barry Robson has praised Raith Rovers' 'hunger'. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson has praised his Raith Rovers side for being hungry to learn as they continue their bid to snatch a promotion play-off place away from Partick Thistle.

The Stark’s Park side missed an opportunity to pull level with the Jags at the weekend when they could only draw at home to Airdrie.

But the 1-1 scoreline tells only part of the story.

Coming from behind to eke out a point – after Chris Mochrie had denied them a sixth clean sheet in seven games – proved a tenacity previously missing at times this season.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson holds two footballs and points on the training pitch.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It also stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches – and, with more possession and 15 shots to their visitors’ five, they could easily have earned more than a draw.

When Raith lost 3-0 to Ayr United in Robson’s first game in charge in January, they were sixth but only five points above rivals Dunfermline in second-bottom spot and eight away from Thistle.

With three games to go, they are 13 above a relegation play-off place and now just two off fourth.

“Even when I first came in, I think people tend to forget the games that we had,” Robson said in conversation with Courier Sport.

Robson: Raith have ‘looked a different team’

“We played Celtic away [in the Scottish Cup], Ayr United away, Falkirk away.

“We played lots of games [five of his first six games in charge] away without much training time on the pitch.

“But, even then, thinking of my second game, how good we were [in the 2-1 cup win] against Falkirk?

“The boys learned pretty quickly and I think we’ve looked a different team. Credit to the players for that.

Raith Rovers and Falkirk players battle for possession.
Raith Rovers face Falkirk in their next outing. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“For me as a manager, all you can ask for is players to be willing and hungry to learn.

“And for them to listen to the detail you give them and making sure they run and they give their best.

“Every one of them do that – because if they don’t, it’s pretty simple with me, you just don’t play.

“But I’ve never had that with them. They’re really receptive. They really want to do well and that’s credit to them.”

Robson: ‘We believe’

Raith would now love for old foes Dunfermline to do them a favour by defeating Partick this weekend, although Rovers face a formidable task in going away to title-chasing Falkirk.

Robson is convinced the Kirkcaldy side can still rein in Thistle.

“It’s not slipped away, not a chance,” he told Raith TV. “There’s no way that’s slipped away from us for play-offs.

“We’re only two points behind and we’ve got three games to go. We believe and the players will believe.”

Conversation