Raith Rovers have extra challenge to overcome against title-chasing Falkirk

Barry Robson's side are in need of points to keep their promotion play-off bid alive.

By Iain Collin
Ross Matthews clenches his fists and roars in celebration after Raith Rovers' victory over Falkirk.
Raith Rovers won in the Scottish Cup on their last visit to Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers will have to cope with opposition fans on all three sides of Falkirk Stadium as they chase their promotion dream this weekend.

The Bairns have been selling seats in their traditional away end to expectant home supporters for the visit of Barry Robson’s side.

Raith have been handed an extra 100 tickets for the mouthwatering encounter – but have been told they will get no more.

Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Boss Barry Robson has praised Raith Rovers’ ‘hunger’ in their play-off push. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

That means a maximum of just 735 Rovers fans will be able to take in the clash with the Championship leaders.

Falkirk are eager to get as many of their own faithful inside the ground for a match that could see John McGlynn’s side clinch the title.

Currently enjoying a six-point lead over Livingston with three games remaining, and a vastly-superior goal difference, a win will be enough to clinch their top-place finish.

If Livi slip up against Ayr United on Friday night, goal difference will not matter should the Bairns seal victory.

Raith Rovers still chase play-off spot

However, a Livi win over Ayr and a Raith victory or draw will make Falkirk wait at least another week.

Rovers are determined to maintain their own end-of-season goals, with a win enough to take them over Partick Thistle and into the coveted fourth place if the Jags lose to relegation-threatened Dunfermline.

It makes for an intriguing journey across the Forth for the Stark’s Park men, who knocked the Bairns out of the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 extra-time triumph on their last visit to the Falkirk Stadium in January.

Falkirk do have two league victories to Rovers’ one so far this term.

Conversation